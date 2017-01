1 Dead, 2 Hurt After Fiery Wreck in St. Louis County

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a fiery morning rush hour accident in suburban St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 270 in western St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a van hauling a trailer was trying to merge when it clipped a tow truck and then hit a car. The van spun out of control and overturned.

A tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the collision and struck the van and its trailer. The patrol says the van caught fire and the fire spread to the tractor-trailer.

As emergency vehicles arrived, the highway was shut down to only one lane of traffic being let through in both directions.

The passenger of the van involved in a fatal I-270 crash has been identified. Fifty-eight year old Rick Matteson of Truesdale, Mo was pronounced dead at scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition

The accident snarled traffic for hours.

Information from AP and KMOX was used for this article