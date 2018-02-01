Thursday , February 1 2018
1 Of 2 Eastbound Lanes Will Close on Chain of Rocks Bridge Friday




 

 

One of the two eastbound lanes on the Chain of Rocks Bridge will be closed Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge deck repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

IDOT said the shutdown of the right lane on the bridge, which carries Interstate 270 over the Mississippi River, is expected to spur significant traffic delays.  The agency is encouraging motorists to take alternate routes.

 

 

                                                              


 1 de 2 carriles hacia el este estará cerrado en Puente Chain of Rocks este viernes

 

 

Uno de los dos carriles hacia el este en el Puente Chain of Rocks estará cerrado el viernes de 8 a.m. a 3 p.m. por reparaciones del puente, así lo anunció el Departamento de Transporte de Illinois.

IDOT dijo que se espera que el cierre del carril derecho en el puente, que lleva a la carretera interestatal 270 sobre el río Mississippi, provoque retrasos significativos en el tráfico. La agencia está alentando a los automovilistas a tomar rutas alternas.

 

                                                              

                                              

 

