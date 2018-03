$100 Million Apartment Project Planned for Downtown St. Louis

St. Louis – Renderings for a 33-story apartment building planned in downtown St. Louis have been released by Chesterfield-based HDA Architects.

St. Louis’ Preservation Board approved plans for the $100 million project at 300 South Broadway.

Currently, a six-story building owned by St. Louis Community College sits at 300 South Broadway. There will be some competition across the street as the second phase of Ballpark Village also includes plans for a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment building.