100 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Mid-Missouri Traffic Stop

St. Louis – Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in mid-Missouri over the weekend.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F seized the marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Cooper County Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on twitter:

“100 lbs. of marijuana seized during a traffic stop on I-70 this afternoon (106 mile-marker/Cooper Co.)

Side Note: Troopers no longer field test drugs (includ. marijuana) due to the lethal potential of it being laced w/ fentanyl. ANY testing is now done in a controlled lab.”