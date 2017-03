11 injured after van crashes into high school marching band during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

ALABAMA. FEBRUARY 28. A vehicle in a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, crashed into a marching band from behind, Tuesday. At least 11 people have been injured, including three who were critically hurt.

The parade was cancelled.

Police say the driver is an older man, in his seventies. It’s not clear yet if he may have suffered a medical problem. “This does not appear to be intentional at all, or a criminal act,” police said.