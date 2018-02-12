11-Year-Old Boy Shot by Mother in Jefferson County Has Died

Jefferson County, Mo. – An 11-year-old Jefferson County boy, who was shot by his mother, has died. Police say his mother shot him in the head before fatally shooting herself.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7200 block of Valley Drive in Barnhart just after 12 a.m. Saturday. They found a woman and boy who had been shot in the head and a gun nearby.
“Without getting too graphic, these were very traumatic injuries,” said Sgt. Brian Taylor with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. “These were not grazing wounds. These were significant. Even by first glances from us, we knew they were life-threatening injuries.”
The preliminary investigation suggests the mother, Tara Kelleher, 49, shot her son then shot herself. Kelleher was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The sheriff’s department reports that the mother’s fiancée was sleeping and woke when he heard the shots and went to go see what happened.
“His initial reaction was to reach for the girlfriend, but she wasn’t in the bed so he said, ‘I’ll go look for her around the house,’ and when he opened the door he found both of them lying there on the bedroom floor.”
Investigators spent more than six hours scouring the scene searching for a motive. They found some “unusual text messages” Kelleher sent to her other son a few hours before the shooting. Authorities seized some electronics, including cell phones, from the home in hopes of finding more answers.
Muere niño de 11 años por disparo que recibió de su madre en Jefferson County
Jefferson County, Mo. – Un niño de 11 años de Jefferson County, quien recibió un disparo de su madre, ha muerto. La policía dice que su madre le disparó en la cabeza antes de que ella se suicidara.
Los agentes de policía de Jefferson County fueron llamados a la cuadra 7200 de Valley Drive en Barnhart justo después de las 12 a.m. del sábado. Encontraron a una mujer y a un niño con disparos en la cabeza y un arma cerca.
“Sin ser demasiado gráficos, estas fueron lesiones muy traumáticas”, dijo el sargento Brian Taylor del Departamento del Alguacil de Jefferson County. “No eran cualquier tipo de heridas, fueron significativas. Incluso cuando las vimos por primera vez, sabíamos que eran lesiones letales”.
La investigación preliminar sugiere que la madre, Tara Kelleher, de 49 años, le disparó a su hijo y luego ella se suicidó. Kelleher fue declarado muerto en el hospital.
El departamento del alguacil informa que el prometido de la madre estaba durmiendo y se despertó cuando oyó los disparos y fue a ver qué sucedía.
“Su reacción inicial fue buscar a la novia, pero ella no estaba en la cama, así que él dijo: ‘Iré a buscarla por la casa’, y cuando abrió la puerta, los encontró a ambos en el piso de la habitación”.
Los investigadores pasaron más de seis horas examinando la escena buscando un motivo. Encontraron algunos “mensajes de texto inusuales” que Kelleher le envió a su otro hijo unas horas antes de los disparos. Las autoridades decomisaron algunos dispositivos electrónicos, incluidos teléfonos celulares, del hogar con la esperanza de encontrar más respuestas.