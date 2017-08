Back to School Sales

By Tiani Walls

For parents and guardians back to school can be a eager, frustrating or even exciting time. It could be the first day of school for the little ones or even just be the time you want piece and quiet in your home.It can also be a time where you get horrific price tags going shopping for supplies. This weekend hey have set up ways to help parents save on their upcoming purchases.

Shopping for back to school just got easier, as families are gearing up for the tax free holiday weekend. This weekend there will be no sales tax in certain Missouri cities. Tax free weekend will began at 1201am on Friday, August 4, 2017 and will end Sunday, August 6, 2017. At this time you will be able to purchase clothing, computers and school materials. Again this weekends event will not be available in many Missouri cities. Many have opted out and aren’t participating in the tax free event sale. Check online for back to school sales tax holiday, it includes a list of participating cities, visit Missouri Department of Revenue website at, dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school