13 ACCUSED IN FEDERAL DRUG CONSPIRACY

HANNIBAL, Mo. February 23. Thirteen people face federal charges, accused for conspiring to distribute cocaine and other drugs in Northern Missouri.

The suspects included six people from Hannibal, four from St. Louis, and one each from Mexico, Missouri, Quincy, Illinois, and Swansea, Illinois.

According to authorities, cocaine came from a source in Austin, Texas, and using couriers, often women, the drug was transported to Hannibal, where it was converted into crack cocaine for distribution.