Cantor Injury Law Sponsors a Local Family-in-Need This Thanksgiving

Mark Cantor and his team spearhead donations for St. Charles family

(St. Louis, MO/November 21, 2017) – Missouri is among one of the 8 states in America with food insecurity rates higher than 14.6%, the national average, with a rate of 16.9% as reported by DoSomething.org. More than 1 in 5 children is at risk for hunger. Within the African-American and Latino populations, it’s 1 in 3.

Mark Cantor and his team at Cantor Injury Law spend their time advocating for victims of injury and harm, but this Thanksgiving they are spearheading the efforts to make an enormous difference for one very deserving local family.

Norma Pintor of St. Charles and her five children, ages ranging from 8-20 years old, were selected as the family that Cantor Injury Law will sponsor during the Thanksgiving holiday. Norma’s eldest daughter just gave birth to her first child, who is currently in the NICU after being born pre-mature. The family was recently abandoned by the father without any warning and Norma suffered a stroke in September that has left her unable to work and support her large family. The family’s Thanksgiving was set to be a sparse one before getting in contact with Mark Cantor and his team.

Cantor Injury Law will be contributing to the family’s rent payment this month, as well as providing Thanksgiving dinner and added supplies, such as baby wipes and diapers.

“My favorite part of my job is being an advocate for those who need one and using my skillset to help someone,” shares Mark Cantor. “This Thanksgiving is no different. No one should go hungry or have to stress about meeting the basic needs of their family. Thanksgiving is about giving back and rejoicing in what we have to be thankful for. Today, I am most thankful that we can help make a difference for Norma and her beautiful family.”

The team at Cantor Injury Law spent this past weekend shopping for the Pintor family and collecting donations. Mark and his team will drop off the food, supplies, and money on Monday, October 20, 2017.

For anyone interested in donating, you can do so by dropping off a check, supplies or food to the Cantor Injury Law office at 12283 Olive Blvd. in St. Louis.

