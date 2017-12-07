Latinas of Distinction 2017
Last past October 13, 2017 The Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis organized a ceremony of the “Latina of Distinction” honoring Fifteen Latinas:
Dinorah Bommarito, Martha Castellanos, Carmen Dence, Angélica Gutiérrez, Carmen Jacob, Martha G. Kampen, Elena G. Kenyon, Sandra Knight, María T. Maldonado, Linda Mertz, Ciléia Miranda Yuen, María G. Taxman, Cecilia Velázquez, Daniela Velázquez, and Eileen Wolfington
The event was held at the Missouri Athletic Club of downtown St. Louis.
The ceremony recognized Latinas that are making St. Louis region a great place to live by their service to the Hispanic community and personal excellence.
This HLG event closes the celebration of the national observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.
This year, the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis is recognizing 15 Latina women in the St. Louis region for their worth and distinguished endeavors. These are Latinas of Distinction.
Many other Latinas could have been selected this time as they are also deserving of recognition, but space limitations prevented their selection.
The purpose of the award is to recognize these distinguished Latina women following the unprecedented and much-welcome election of the first female mayor of the City of St. Louis, Honorable Lyda Krewson, herself a woman of distinction.
The Latina women being recognized by HLG have contributed to society from their respective stage in life, be that be in business, in the arts, in service to the community, and so on.
They share a common Hispanic/Latino bond and are proud representatives of their country of origin: Brasil, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panamá, Puerto Rico, República Dominicana, and Venezuela.
We had some comments from Don Willey – Congratulated to the LATINAS OF DISTINCTION for their work, leadership and commitment to our community. The Laborers’ are honored to sponsor this event. We are committed to support, and advocate for, the Latino community.
In response to the recent hurricane devastation, the Laborers’ Local 110 members voted this past (October 11th) to make the following contributions: $50,000 for the hurricane victims in Florida and Texas; and $50,000 for the Puerto Rico recovery fund.
This contribution is part of the LiUNA’s (Laborers’ International Union of North America) national effort to raise at least one million dollars for the Puerto Rico recovery effort. These donations come from LiUNA Locals and affiliates in the US and Canada.
Currently, LiUNA has 30 volunteer Laborers from the United States working in San Juan and 20 LiUNA Laborers from Puerto Rico helping in Ponce with the recovery, as well as some heavy equipment.
They stand with Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico!
UNIDOS SEGUIMOS PA’LANTE
Latinas Distinguidas 2017
El pasado 13 de octubre de 2017, el Grupo de Líderes Hispanos de Greater St. Louis organizó una ceremonia de la “Latina de Distinción” en honor a quince Latinas:
Dinorah Bommarito, Martha Castellanos, Carmen Dence, Angélica Gutiérrez, Carmen Jacob, Martha G. Kampen, Elena G. Kenyon, Sandra Knight, María T. Maldonado, Linda Mertz, Ciléia Miranda Yuen, María G. Taxista, Cecilia Velázquez, Daniela Velázquez y Eileen Wolfington.
El evento se llevó a cabo en el Missouri Athletic Club del centro de St. Louis.
La ceremonia reconoció a las latinas que están convirtiendo a la región de St. Louis en un excelente lugar para vivir gracias a su servicio a la comunidad hispana y la excelencia personal.
Este evento de HLG cierra la celebración nacional del Mes de la Herencia Hispana.
Este año, el Hispanic Leaders Group de Greater St. Louis está reconociendo a 15 mujeres latinas en la región de St. Louis por su valía y esfuerzos distinguiendose.
Muchas otras latinas podrían haber sido seleccionadas esta vez, ya que también merecen reconocimiento, pero las limitaciones de espacio impidieron su selección.
El objetivo del premio es reconocer a estas distinguidas mujeres latinas después de la elección sin precedentes y muy bienvenida por la primera mujer alcaldesa de la Ciudad de San Luis, la Honorable Lyda Krewson, ella misma una mujer de distinción.
Las mujeres latinas reconocidas por HLG han contribuido a la sociedad desde sus respectivas etapas en la vida, ya sea en los negocios, en las artes, al servicio de la comunidad, etc.
Comparten un vínculo común hispano / latino y son representantes orgullosas de su país de origen: Brasil, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panamá, Puerto Rico, República Dominicana y Venezuela.
Comentarios de Don Willey: Felicitamos a LATINAS OF DISTINCTION por su trabajo, liderazgo y compromiso con nuestra comunidad. Los Obreros tienen el honor de patrocinar este evento. Estamos comprometidos para apoyar y abogar por la comunidad latina.
En respuesta a la reciente devastación provocada por los huracanes, los miembros de la Local 110 de los Obreros votaron este pasado (11 de octubre) para hacer las siguientes contribuciones: $ 50,000 para las víctimas del huracán en Florida y Texas; y $ 50,000 para el fondo de recuperación de Puerto Rico.
Esta contribución es parte del esfuerzo nacional de LiUNA (Unión Internacional de Obreros de América del Norte) para recaudar al menos un millón de dólares para el esfuerzo de recuperación de Puerto Rico. Estas donaciones provienen de LiUNA Locals y afiliadas en los Estados Unidos y Canadá.
Actualmente, LiUNA tiene 30 Obreros voluntarios de los Estados Unidos que trabajan en San Juan y 20 Obreros de LiUNA de Puerto Rico que ayudaron en Ponce con la recuperación, ellogos siguen soportando a Texas, Florida y Puerto Rico.
UNIDOS SEGUIMOS PA’LANTE