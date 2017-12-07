Latinas of Distinction 2017

Last past October 13, 2017 The Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis organized a ceremony of the “Latina of Distinction” honoring Fifteen Latinas:

Dinorah Bommarito, Martha Castellanos, Carmen Dence, Angélica Gutiérrez, Carmen Jacob, Martha G. Kampen, Elena G. Kenyon, Sandra Knight, María T. Maldonado, Linda Mertz, Ciléia Miranda Yuen, María G. Taxman, Cecilia Velázquez, Daniela Velázquez, and Eileen Wolfington

The event was held at the Missouri Athletic Club of downtown St. Louis.

The ceremony recognized Latinas that are making St. Louis region a great place to live by their service to the Hispanic community and personal excellence.

This HLG event closes the celebration of the national observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year, the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis is recognizing 15 Latina women in the St. Louis region for their worth and distinguished endeavors. These are Latinas of Distinction.

Many other Latinas could have been selected this time as they are also deserving of recognition, but space limitations prevented their selection.

The purpose of the award is to recognize these distinguished Latina women following the unprecedented and much-welcome election of the first female mayor of the City of St. Louis, Honorable Lyda Krewson, herself a woman of distinction.

The Latina women being recognized by HLG have contributed to society from their respective stage in life, be that be in business, in the arts, in service to the community, and so on.

They share a common Hispanic/Latino bond and are proud representatives of their country of origin: Brasil, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panamá, Puerto Rico, República Dominicana, and Venezuela.

We had some comments from Don Willey – Congratulated to the LATINAS OF DISTINCTION for their work, leadership and commitment to our community. The Laborers’ are honored to sponsor this event. We are committed to support, and advocate for, the Latino community.

In response to the recent hurricane devastation, the Laborers’ Local 110 members voted this past (October 11th) to make the following contributions: $50,000 for the hurricane victims in Florida and Texas; and $50,000 for the Puerto Rico recovery fund.

This contribution is part of the LiUNA’s (Laborers’ International Union of North America) national effort to raise at least one million dollars for the Puerto Rico recovery effort. These donations come from LiUNA Locals and affiliates in the US and Canada.

Currently, LiUNA has 30 volunteer Laborers from the United States working in San Juan and 20 LiUNA Laborers from Puerto Rico helping in Ponce with the recovery, as well as some heavy equipment.

They stand with Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico!

UNIDOS SEGUIMOS PA’LANTE



