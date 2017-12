Three Tips for Holiday Home Security

By Maria R. Yaksic

“Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother’s house we go …” Or maybe for your family, holidays signify a cruise to tropical destinations or a chance to hit the slopes at a ski resort.

Wherever you are heading this holiday season, keep your home safe in your absence with these three simple tips:

Keep the lights on.

Pick up a few inexpensive light timers. By programming different lamps or light fixtures to come on at different times, you can create the illusion that someone is home.

Lock it up.

Double-check all window and door locks to confirm they are still operational and effective.

Be neighborly.

Tell your neighbors about your travel plans, making sure to leave contact information so they can reach you if they spot any strange activity while you are gone. Offer to return the favor during their next vacation.

Have a safe and happy holiday season!