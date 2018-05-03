14-year-old boy killed inside St. Louis home

It’s been reported that a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a residence in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue, near Fountain Park.
The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. The boy died later at a hospital.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators took photos of a LimeBike lying on its side on the sidewalk in front of the home where the boy was shot. The rental bike service was recently introduced in the city.
Linda Watson, a neighbor, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the boy was “real playful, but he was never disrespectful. Watson added that, “he was a beautiful young man – he would never sag, he always went to school, and played basketball.”
Watson was adamant in letting people know that the boy “was not a thug.”
St. Louis has been experiencing a surge in crime. Just last weekend, a high-profile shooting took place in front of Busch Stadium, at Ballpark Village, where a 38-year-old man was killed when the suspect opened fire in a crowd celebrating an event by the home baseball team. The suspect has since surrendered himself to authorities.
Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting that took the boy’s life. His name has not been released by authorities.
Chico de 14 años asesinado dentro de casa en St. Louis
Se informó que un niño de 14 años recibió un disparo mortal dentro de una residencia en la cuadra 1200 de North Euclid Avenue, cerca de Fountain Park.
El incidente ocurrió poco después de las 5 p.m. el miércoles, dijo la policía. El niño murió más tarde en un hospital.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que los investigadores tomaron fotos de una LimeBike acostada de lado en la acera frente a la casa donde dispararon al niño. El servicio de alquiler de bicicletas fue introducido recientemente en la ciudad.
Linda Watson, una vecina, dijo al St. Louis Post-Dispatch que el niño era “realmente juguetón, pero nunca irrespetuoso”. Watson agregó que “era un hombre joven y hermoso: nunca flaqueaba, siempre iba a la escuela y jugaba al baloncesto”.
Watson quiso recalcar y hacerle saber a la gente que el chico “no era un matón”.
St. Louis ha estado experimentando un aumento en el crimen. El fin de semana pasado, ocurrió un tiroteo frente al Busch Stadium, en Ballpark Village, donde un hombre de 38 años murió cuando el sospechoso abrió fuego entre una multitud que celebraba un evento del equipo local de béisbol. El sospechoso se ha entregado a las autoridades.
Los detectives de homicidio investigan las circunstancias del tiroteo que cobró la vida del niño. Su nombre aún no ha sido revelado por las autoridades.