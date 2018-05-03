14-year-old boy killed inside St. Louis home

It’s been reported that a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a residence in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue, near Fountain Park.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. The boy died later at a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators took photos of a LimeBike lying on its side on the sidewalk in front of the home where the boy was shot. The rental bike service was recently introduced in the city.

Linda Watson, a neighbor, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the boy was “real playful, but he was never disrespectful. Watson added that, “he was a beautiful young man – he would never sag, he always went to school, and played basketball.”

Watson was adamant in letting people know that the boy “was not a thug.”

St. Louis has been experiencing a surge in crime. Just last weekend, a high-profile shooting took place in front of Busch Stadium, at Ballpark Village, where a 38-year-old man was killed when the suspect opened fire in a crowd celebrating an event by the home baseball team. The suspect has since surrendered himself to authorities.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting that took the boy’s life. His name has not been released by authorities.