14-year-old boy shot in St. Louis home was shot by 13-year-old boy

Oscar “OJ” Johnson III, 14, was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after he was shot inside his home in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue, near Fountain Park, by a 13-year-old boy after the two had an argument in Johnson’s room.

Johnsons’s 19-year-old sister Cornice Brandon was in her bedroom working on her computer when she heard a gunshot. He went out to the stairway, where she saw her brother come out of his room bleeding from the gunshot wound and then collapse onto the floor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that, according to Brandon, a third boy, who was also in Johnson’s room, kept saying “OJ, get up. Please don’t do this.” The suspect of shooting Johnson ran from the house as the events unfolded.

OJ was rushed to a hospital after the shooting at about 5 p.m. where doctors tried to save him but declared him dead later that night.

“They had about 25 people working on him,” said Joletta Hellems, Johnson’s mother. “They worked on him for about an hour, then they told me that there wasn’t anything else they could do for him. He had died. My baby, my only son,” said Hellems to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Police arrested the suspected shooter, a 13-year-old friend of Johnson’s who had recently posted “disturbing” things on OJ’s Facebook page under his name. Police turned him over to juvenile authorities.