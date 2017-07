14-Year Old Suspected of Stealing 2 Cars in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County, MO. July 14 – Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a 14-year old from Festus who is believed to have stolen a car from a Quik Trip near Highway 141 and Highway 21.

Cpl. Matt Moore said “The owner of the Ford Focus parked right in front of the Quik Trip, he left it unlocked and running and went inside the Quik Trip.”

Moore said the teen was seen on surveillance camera arriving at the convenience store at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, driving a 1990 Toyota Camry that was stolen several days earlier in Festus. The video shows the owner of the Focus walking into the store and a couple of minutes later the suspect can be seen walking out, getting into the idling car and driving away.

“It’s unusual for a 14-year old to be a suspect in a vehicle theft. It’s typically a crime that would be associated with an adult. But it’s an investigation we’re handling just like any other,” said Moore.

According to Moore, the teen suspect is a habitual runaway and there’s a juvenile warrant for his arrest because of running away. He said the stolen Focus was found abandoned the following day near I-44 and Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis.