Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Condemns The President’s Racist Remarks

January 4, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kristen Clarke, President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, issued the following statement Friday following President Trump’s racist comments denigrating Haiti and African countries. His remarks come just days before the nation honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“In no uncertain terms, we condemn the President’s racist and reprehensible statement regarding our African and Haitian neighbors. It is no surprise that we have seen a spike in hate crimes and hate violence across the country because we have a President who, without hesitation, expresses racial animus towards people of color. The President’s statements strain our relationships with African and Haitian countries, and promote dangerous stereotypes regarding people of African and Caribbean descent here in the U.S. It is hard to divorce his views from the countless policies that have been promoted during the first term of this administration from the roll back of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the issuance of the Muslim Ban, intensifying immigration raids and reversals in federal civil rights enforcement.

“The President’s statement fully denigrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, who dedicated his life to combatting racism and bigotry. On the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, I call for the President to immediately retract his abhorrent statement.”

