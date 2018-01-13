Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Condemns The President’s Racist Remarks
January 4, 2018
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kristen Clarke, President and Executive Director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, issued the following statement Friday following President Trump’s racist comments denigrating Haiti and African countries. His remarks come just days before the nation honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“In no uncertain terms, we condemn the President’s racist and reprehensible statement regarding our African and Haitian neighbors. It is no surprise that we have seen a spike in hate crimes and hate violence across the country because we have a President who, without hesitation, expresses racial animus towards people of color. The President’s statements strain our relationships with African and Haitian countries, and promote dangerous stereotypes regarding people of African and Caribbean descent here in the U.S. It is hard to divorce his views from the countless policies that have been promoted during the first term of this administration from the roll back of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the issuance of the Muslim Ban, intensifying immigration raids and reversals in federal civil rights enforcement.
“The President’s statement fully denigrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, who dedicated his life to combatting racism and bigotry. On the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, I call for the President to immediately retract his abhorrent statement.”
###
About the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, was formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to involve the private bar in providing legal services to address racial discrimination. Now in its 55th year, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is continuing its quest “Move America Toward Justice.” The principal mission of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is to secure, through the rule of law, equal justice for all, particularly in the areas of criminal justice, fair housing and community development, economic justice, educational opportunities, and voting rights.
Comité de abogados para los derechos civiles bajo la ley Condena los comentarios racistas del presidente
4 de enero de 2018
WASHINGTON, DC – Kristen Clarke, presidenta y directora ejecutiva del Comité de Abogados para la Ley de Derechos Civiles, emitió la siguiente declaración el viernes siguiente a los comentarios racistas del presidente Trump que denigraban a Haití y los países africanos. Sus comentarios se producen días antes de que la nación honre la vida y el legado del Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“En términos claros, condenamos la declaración racista y reprensible del presidente con respecto a nuestros vecinos africanos y haitianos. No es sorprendente que hayamos visto un aumento en los crímenes de odio y la violencia de odio en todo el país porque tenemos un presidente que, sin dudarlo, expresa su animadversión racial hacia las personas de color. Las declaraciones del Presidente fuerzan nuestras relaciones con los países africanos y haitianos, y promueven peligrosos estereotipos sobre las personas de ascendencia africana y caribeña aquí en los Estados Unidos. Es difícil divorciar sus puntos de vista de las innumerables políticas que se han promovido durante el primer mandato de esta administración. el retroceso del programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia, la emisión de la Prohibición Musulmana, la intensificación de redadas y revocaciones de inmigración en la aplicación de los derechos civiles federales.
“La declaración del presidente denigra completamente el legado del Dr. Martin Luther King, quien dedicó su vida a combatir el racismo y el fanatismo. En vísperas del Día del Dr. Martin Luther King, pido al Presidente que se retracte de inmediato de su aborrecible declaración “.
###
Sobre el Comité de Abogados para los Derechos Civiles Bajo la Ley:
El Comité de Abogados para los Derechos Civiles Bajo la Ley, una organización no partidista, sin fines de lucro, se formó en 1963 a solicitud del presidente John F. Kennedy para involucrar al bar privado en la prestación de servicios legales para abordar la discriminación racial. Ahora en su 55 ° año, el Comité de Abogados para los Derechos Civiles Under Law continúa su búsqueda “Move America Toward Justice”. La principal misión del Comité de Abogados para los Derechos Civiles Under Law es asegurar, a través del estado de derecho, igualdad justicia para todos, particularmente en las áreas de justicia penal, vivienda justa y desarrollo comunitario, justicia económica, oportunidades educativas y derechos de voto.