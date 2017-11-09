15-Year-Old Arrested In St. Louis County Carjacking

Pine Lawn – A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash here Wednesday afternoon, police say.

St. Louis County police officers spotted the Dodge Caliber heading east on Interstate 70 about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The car had been stolen in a reported carjacking at 929 Airport Road in Ferguson about 15 minutes earlier.

The officers attempted to stop the car near Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn, but the vehicle did not stop.

Officers pursued, but in less than a minute the Dodge Caliber struck another vehicle at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Bircher Boulevard, just off the highway.

Police said the driver of the stolen car again attempted to flee, but was arrested without further incident.

Investigators found suspected drugs in the stolen vehicle, police said.

The 15-year-old boy driving the stolen car did not have major injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. He will be referred to family court.

The adult male driver of the other vehicle was treated by EMS and released at the scene of the crash.