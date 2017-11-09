15-Year-Old Arrested In St. Louis County Carjacking

Pine Lawn – A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash here Wednesday afternoon, police say.
St. Louis County police officers spotted the Dodge Caliber heading east on Interstate 70 about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The car had been stolen in a reported carjacking at 929 Airport Road in Ferguson about 15 minutes earlier.
The officers attempted to stop the car near Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn, but the vehicle did not stop.
Officers pursued, but in less than a minute the Dodge Caliber struck another vehicle at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Bircher Boulevard, just off the highway.
Police said the driver of the stolen car again attempted to flee, but was arrested without further incident.
Investigators found suspected drugs in the stolen vehicle, police said.
The 15-year-old boy driving the stolen car did not have major injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. He will be referred to family court.
The adult male driver of the other vehicle was treated by EMS and released at the scene of the crash.
Adolescente de 15 es años detenido por robo de automóvil en St. Louis County
Pine Lawn – Una persecución policial por un vehículo robado terminó en un accidente la tarde del miércoles, según la policía.
Los policías del condado de St. Louis divisaron el Dodge Caliber dirigiéndose hacia el este por la carretera interestatal 70 alrededor de las 11 a.m. del miércoles. El automóvil había sido robado en 929 Airport Road en Ferguson unos 15 minutos antes.
Los oficiales intentaron detener el automóvil cerca de Jennings Station Road en Pine Lawn, pero el vehículo no se detuvo.
Los oficiales lo persiguieron, pero en menos de un minuto, el Dodge Caliber chocó contra otro vehículo en la intersección de Union Boulevard y Bircher Boulevard, justo al salir de la carretera.
La policía dijo que el conductor del automóvil robado nuevamente intentó huir, pero fue arrestado sin más incidentes.
Los investigadores encontraron drogas sospechosas en el vehículo robado, dijo la policía.
El joven de 15 años que conducía el automóvil robado no sufrió lesiones graves, pero fue llevado a un hospital por precaución y será referido a un tribunal familiar.
El conductor adulto del otro vehículo fue tratado por los servicios de emergencas y liberado en la escena del accidente.