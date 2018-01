150 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Warren Co. Traffic Stop

Warrenton – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two men Thursday night after officers found 150 pounds of marijuana inside a car.

Authorities said a deputy was driving to Warrenton after working another call in western Warren County when he spotted a car driving erratically through a new overpass construction zone on I-70.

The car was eventually stopped on Highway 47 in Warrenton. Police said a K9 discovered 150 pounds of marijuana inside six duffle bags in the back of the car.

Police said both men are from California and are being held in the Warren County Jail pending charges.