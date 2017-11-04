16-Year-Old Charged In the Shooting Death of Belleville Teen

Belleville, Il. November 3 – A 16-year-old has been charged in the October 29 shooting death of a teen in Belleville. According to the Belleville News Democrat, Jones was firing shots into a house when a bullet hit his friend, 18-year-old Deveon Hunt.
Officers arrived to find Hunt’s body in the alleyway in the 7600 block of West Main. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses say they heard about five gunshots but thought it was coming from fireworks.
Jones has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Joven de 16 años es acusado por asesinar a adolescente en Belleville
Belleville, Il. 3 de noviembre – Un joven de 16 años fue acusado de matar a tiros a un adolescente en Belleville el 29 de octubre. Según el Belleville News Democrat, Jones estaba disparando a una casa cuando una bala alcanzó a su amigo, Deveon Hunt, de 18 años.
Los agentes llegaron para encontrar el cuerpo de Hunt en el callejón de la cuadra 7600 de West Main. Fue declarado muerto en la escena.
Los testigos dicen que escucharon alrededor de cinco disparos, pero pensaron que provenían de fuegos artificiales.
Jones ha sido acusado de asesinato en primer grado y disparo agravado de un arma de fuego.