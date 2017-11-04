16-Year-Old Charged In the Shooting Death of Belleville Teen

Belleville, Il. November 3 – A 16-year-old has been charged in the October 29 shooting death of a teen in Belleville. According to the Belleville News Democrat, Jones was firing shots into a house when a bullet hit his friend, 18-year-old Deveon Hunt.

Officers arrived to find Hunt’s body in the alleyway in the 7600 block of West Main. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses say they heard about five gunshots but thought it was coming from fireworks.

Jones has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.