17-year-old reported missing after argument with parents, suicide note found

FERGUSON, MO. MARCH 21. The Ferguson Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for missing 17-year-old, Willow Lynn Canaday .

Canaday went to bed at 7 p.m. after an argument with her parents and was reported missing from her home in the 1540 block of Starlight Drive around 8 p.m. Monday.

After the argument, the parents went to check on her, the teenager was not in the room and they found a suicide note she had left.

Canaday is described as being 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with purple hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a back hooded sweatshirt with an alien on the front, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

Canaday suffers from depression, bi-polar disorder, anxiety and ADHD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or dial 911.