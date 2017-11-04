2.7 Earthquake Shakes near Lilbourn, MO

Lilbourn, MO. November 3 – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about a mile from Lilbourn, Missouri on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it happened about 7:40 a.m.

Several viewers have reached out to say that they felt the shaking.

Just seven minutes later, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook a half a mile northwest of Howardville.

There were also two very small quakes in between.

Here’s the timeline: