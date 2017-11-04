2.7 Earthquake Shakes near Lilbourn, MO

Lilbourn, MO. November 3 – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about a mile from Lilbourn, Missouri on Friday, Nov. 3.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it happened about 7:40 a.m.
Several viewers have reached out to say that they felt the shaking.
Just seven minutes later, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook a half a mile northwest of Howardville.
There were also two very small quakes in between.
Here’s the timeline:
- 7:40 a.m.: 2.7 magnitude; 1.1 mi ESE of Lilbourn
- 7:42 a.m.: 1.8 magnitude; .3 mi NW of Howardville
- 7:43 a.m.: 1.6 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville
- 7:47 a.m.: 2.1 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville
- 8:39 a.m.: 1.5 magnitude; .3 mi NNW of Howardville
Temblor de 2.7 cerca de Lilbourn, MO
Lilbourn, MO. 3 de noviembre – Un temblor de 2.7 grados de magnitud ocurrió a una milla de Lilbourn, Missouri el viernes 3 de noviembre.
Según el Servicio Geológico de los E.E.U.U., ocurrió aproximadamente a las 7:40 a.m.
Varios espectadores se han acercado para decir que sintieron el temblor.
Solo siete minutos más tarde, otro temblor de magnitud 2.1 se ocurrió a media milla al noroeste de Howardville.
También hubo dos temblores muy pequeños entre los anteriores.
Aquí está la línea de tiempo:
- 7:40 a.m.: magnitud 2.7; 1.1 mi ESE de Lilbourn
- 7:42 a.m.: magnitud 1.8 de magnitud; .3 millas al noroeste de Howardville
- 7:43 a.m.: magnitude de 1.6; .4 millas al noroeste de Howardville
- 7:47 a.m.: magnitud .2; .4 millas al noroeste de Howardville
- 8:39 a.m.: magnitud 1.5; .3 millas al noroeste de Howardville