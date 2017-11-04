Saturday , November 4 2017
2.7 Earthquake Shakes near Lilbourn, MO

November 3


 

Lilbourn, MO. November 3 – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about a mile from Lilbourn, Missouri on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it happened about 7:40 a.m.

Several viewers have reached out to say that they felt the shaking.

Just seven minutes later, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook a half a mile northwest of Howardville.

There were also two very small quakes in between.

 

 

Here’s the timeline:

  • 7:40 a.m.: 2.7 magnitude; 1.1 mi ESE of Lilbourn
  • 7:42 a.m.: 1.8 magnitude; .3 mi NW of Howardville
  • 7:43 a.m.: 1.6 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville
  • 7:47 a.m.: 2.1 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville
  • 8:39 a.m.: 1.5 magnitude; .3 mi NNW of Howardville

 


Temblor de 2.7 cerca de Lilbourn, MO

 

 

Lilbourn, MO. 3 de noviembre – Un temblor de 2.7 grados de magnitud ocurrió a una milla de Lilbourn, Missouri el viernes 3 de noviembre.

Según el Servicio Geológico de los E.E.U.U., ocurrió aproximadamente a las 7:40 a.m.

Varios espectadores se han acercado para decir que sintieron el temblor.

Solo siete minutos más tarde, otro temblor de magnitud 2.1 se ocurrió a media milla al noroeste de Howardville.

También hubo dos temblores muy pequeños entre los anteriores.

 

 

Aquí está la línea de tiempo:

  • 7:40 a.m.: magnitud 2.7; 1.1 mi ESE de Lilbourn
  • 7:42 a.m.: magnitud 1.8 de magnitud; .3 millas al noroeste de Howardville
  • 7:43 a.m.: magnitude de 1.6; .4 millas al noroeste de Howardville
  • 7:47 a.m.: magnitud .2; .4 millas al noroeste de Howardville
  • 8:39 a.m.: magnitud 1.5; .3 millas al noroeste de Howardville

 


 

