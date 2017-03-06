2 injured in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-64
CHESTERFIELD, MO. MARCH 6. A crash occurred at 4 a.m. on Interstate 64 near Airport Road in Chesterfield, two men were sent to the hospital and the eastbound lanes closed.
The lanes were closed before 5 a.m. after a man driving an SUV driving the wrong way on the interstate crashed with another vehicle.
The man driving the SUV was ejected. Both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment. According to police their injuries are not life-threatening.
The road reopened before 9 a.m
2 heridos en un accidente provocado por conductor manejando en contravía en la I-64
CHESTERFIELD, MO. MARZO 6. Un accidente ocurrió a las 4 de la mañana en la carretera interestatal 64 cerca de Airport Road en Chesterfield, dos hombres fueron enviados al hospital y los carriles en la dirección este se cerraron.
Los carriles tuvieron que ser cerrados antes de las 5 de la mañana después de que un hombre que conducía un SUV que conducía en sentido contrario en la interestatal, se estrelló con otro vehículo.
El hombre conduciendo el SUV fue expulsado del vehículo. Ambos conductores fueron llevados al hospital para recibir tratamiento. Según la policía, sus lesiones no son mortales.
La carretera reabrió antes de las 9 am.