2 injured in crash involving wrong-way driver on I-64

CHESTERFIELD, MO. MARCH 6. A crash occurred at 4 a.m. on Interstate 64 near Airport Road in Chesterfield, two men were sent to the hospital and the eastbound lanes closed.

The lanes were closed before 5 a.m. after a man driving an SUV driving the wrong way on the interstate crashed with another vehicle.

The man driving the SUV was ejected. Both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment. According to police their injuries are not life-threatening.

The road reopened before 9 a.m