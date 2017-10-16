2 Inmates, 1 Charged With Murder, Escaped From Pemiscot Co., MO

Caruthersville, MO. October 16 – Investigators in Pemiscot County, Missouri are searching for two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

William Carter, 27, of Kennett and Joseph Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie escaped during the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to Captain Michael Coleman with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter was behind bars on a charge of 1st degree murder. He is accused of running over two people, killing them. It happened in 2016.

Coleman said Latamondeer was in jail on several charges including resisting arrest and theft. In September 2016, Latamondeer was arrested for brutally beating up a 25-year-old woman.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Coleman said investigators believe both men are still in the Caruthersville area.