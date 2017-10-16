2 Inmates, 1 Charged With Murder, Escaped From Pemiscot Co., MO

Caruthersville, MO. October 16 – Investigators in Pemiscot County, Missouri are searching for two men who escaped from the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
William Carter, 27, of Kennett and Joseph Latamondeer, 41, of East Prairie escaped during the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to Captain Michael Coleman with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter was behind bars on a charge of 1st degree murder. He is accused of running over two people, killing them. It happened in 2016.
Coleman said Latamondeer was in jail on several charges including resisting arrest and theft. In September 2016, Latamondeer was arrested for brutally beating up a 25-year-old woman.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Coleman said investigators believe both men are still in the Caruthersville area.
2 reclusos, 1 acusado de asesinato, escaparon de la cárcel de Pemiscot Co., Missouri
Caruthersville, MO. 16 de octubre – Los investigadores en el condado de Pemiscot, Missouri, están buscando a dos hombres que escaparon del Centro de Justicia del Condado de Pemiscot.
William Carter, de 27 años, de Kennett y Joseph Latamondeer, de 41 años, de East Prairie escaparon durante las primeras horas de la mañana del domingo 15 de octubre, según el capitán Michael Coleman de la oficina del alguacil del condado de Pemiscot.
Carter estaba tras las rejas por un cargo de asesinato en primer grado. Está acusado de atropellar a dos personas, matándolas, esto sucedió en 2016.
Coleman dijo que Latamondeer estuvo en la cárcel por varios cargos que incluían resistirse el arresto y robo. En septiembre de 2016, Latamondeer fue arrestado por golpear brutalmente a una mujer de 25 años.
Ambos se consideran armados y peligrosos.
Coleman dijo que los investigadores creen que los dos hombres todavía están en el área de Caruthersville.