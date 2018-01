2 People and a Dog Rescued from Fire at De Soto Church

De Soto, Mo. – Two people were rescued after a four-alarm fire broke out at a church in De Soto Monday night.

The Global Gospel Outreach in the 600 block of South Main Street caught fire around 8:20 p.m.

Witnesses said there were two people and a dog inside the church when the fire occurred.

“When De Soto rural, whose firehouse is down the road, got here, there were two people hanging out the window,” De Soto Fire Department Asst. Chief James Maupin said. “They rescued two subjects and a dog using ground ladders.”

Fire officials said the cold weather and ice made fighting the fire difficult. Over 15 fire departments were called to the scene, according to a Tuesday morning Facebook post by the De Soto Fire Department.

The state fire marshal was on the scene shortly after the fire broke out. Officials said the fire marshal plans to go back out to determine the cause of the fire.

No firefighters were injured. One person who was rescued from the building was taken to the hospital for observation.