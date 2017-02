2 St. Louis firefighters injured battling blaze

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained while battling a fire at a three-story home.

The fire broke out after 9:30 a.m. Monday. A man and his two dogs escaped safely.

Fire officials say one firefighter suffered burns in a flash of fire on the third floor. Details about the second firefighter’s injuries were not immediately available. In both cases, the injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. Their names were not immediately released.

The home suffered extensive damage.