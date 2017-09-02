2 St. Louis Police Officers and Bystander Shot and Wounded

St. Louis, MO. September 1 – Two St. Louis police officers were shot around 2 p.m. Friday near 14th Street and Cass Avenue. The officers, a man and a woman, were in stable condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said police Major Dan Howard.
The officers, members of the gang squad, were in the area and went to interview an individual, said acting Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole. He said the individual fired on the officers with a “small” assault-style rifle.
Police are searching for two suspects, O’Toole said.
Police have also cordoned off the 1400 block of Ninth Street near Cass Avenue where a bleeding woman was taken out of a town home on the block and into an ambulance. Police said the two crime scenes are linked and “we are trying to sort it out,” Howard said.
One officer on the scene said the woman was inside the town home and was struck by a bullet that entered through the door.
“She wasn’t involved at all,” said the officer who did not want to give his name because he was not in charge of the crime scene.
A family member who declined to be named said the woman’s 1-year-old was with her in the home but was uninjured. She also has an older child who was not home.
Numerous police officers were in the yard and blocked off the parking lot behind the town home. There were several shell casing markers in the parking lot and neighbors said they heard shots in the lot.
The injured officers are identified as a man, 35, with about nine years on the job and a woman, 32, with 10 years experience, said O’Toole as he met with reporters briefly outside the hospital. The officers were shot in the legs, the hands and had shrapnel injuries to the face, O’Toole said.
“These officers did a wonderful job, I’m proud of them. They are heroes,” he said.
Officers searched a gray Pontiac near the shooting scene, and then it was towed away.
A spokesman for St. Louis Public Schools said several schools are on “soft” lock down and will have no outdoor activities and no visitors. Those schools are Vashon High School, Dunbar, Gateway and Jefferson elementary schools, Innovative Concept Academy alternative school and Gateway and Carr Lane middle schools.
2 policías y un testigo heridos de por tiros de bala
St. Louis, MO. 1 de septiembre – Dos policías de St. Louis fueron abatidos a las 2 p.m. del viernes cerca de la calle 14 y Cass Avenue. Los oficiales, un hombre y una mujer, se encuentran estables en el Hospital Judío Barnes, dijo el comandante de la policía, Dan Howard.
Los oficiales, miembros del escuadrón de pandillas, estaban en la zona y fueron a entrevistar a un individuo, dijo el jefe de policía interino, Lawrence O’Toole. Dijo que el individuo disparó contra los oficiales con un “pequeño” rifle tipo asalto.
La policía está buscando a dos sospechosos, dijo O’Toole.
La policía también ha acordonado la cuadra 1400 de Ninth Street cerca de Cass Avenue, donde una mujer que sangraba fue sacada de una de las casas en la cuadra y subida a una ambulancia. La policía dijo que las dos escenas del crimen están vinculadas y “estamos tratando de solucionarlo”, dijo Howard.
Un oficial en la escena dijo que la mujer estaba dentro de la casa y fue recibió un disparo de bala que entró por la puerta.
“Ella no estaba involucrada en absoluto”, dijo el oficial, quien no dio su nombre porque no estaba a cargo de la escena del crimen.
Un miembro de la familia, quien no dijo su nombre, comentó que el hijo de un año de edad de la mujer estaba con ella en la casa, pero no estaba herido. También tiene un hijo mayor que no estaba en casa.
Había muchos policías en el patio y bloquearon el estacionamiento detrás de la casa. Había varios marcadores de casquillos de bala en el estacionamiento y los vecinos dijeron que oyeron los tiros.
Los oficiales heridos son identificados como un hombre de 35 años, con cerca de nueve años en el trabajo y una mujer de 32 años, con 10 años de experiencia, dijo O’Toole al reunirse con reporteros brevemente fuera del hospital. Los policías recibieron disparos en las piernas, las manos y lesiones de metralla en la cara, dijo O’Toole.
“Estos oficiales hicieron un trabajo maravilloso, estoy orgulloso de ellos, son héroes”, dijo.
Los oficiales registraron un Pontiac gris cerca de donde ocurrió el tiroteo, el cual ya fue remolcado.
Un portavoz de las Escuelas Públicas de St. Louis dijo que varias escuelas bajo seguridad en nivel bajo y no tendrán actividades al aire libre ni visitante. Esas escuelas son Vashon High School, Dunbar, escuelas primarias de Gateway y Jefferson, escuela alternativa de Innovative Concept Academy y escuelas secundarias Gateway y Carr Lane.