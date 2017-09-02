2 St. Louis Police Officers and Bystander Shot and Wounded

St. Louis, MO. September 1 – Two St. Louis police officers were shot around 2 p.m. Friday near 14th Street and Cass Avenue. The officers, a man and a woman, were in stable condition at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said police Major Dan Howard.

The officers, members of the gang squad, were in the area and went to interview an individual, said acting Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole. He said the individual fired on the officers with a “small” assault-style rifle.

Police are searching for two suspects, O’Toole said.

Police have also cordoned off the 1400 block of Ninth Street near Cass Avenue where a bleeding woman was taken out of a town home on the block and into an ambulance. Police said the two crime scenes are linked and “we are trying to sort it out,” Howard said.

One officer on the scene said the woman was inside the town home and was struck by a bullet that entered through the door.

“She wasn’t involved at all,” said the officer who did not want to give his name because he was not in charge of the crime scene.

A family member who declined to be named said the woman’s 1-year-old was with her in the home but was uninjured. She also has an older child who was not home.

Numerous police officers were in the yard and blocked off the parking lot behind the town home. There were several shell casing markers in the parking lot and neighbors said they heard shots in the lot.

The injured officers are identified as a man, 35, with about nine years on the job and a woman, 32, with 10 years experience, said O’Toole as he met with reporters briefly outside the hospital. The officers were shot in the legs, the hands and had shrapnel injuries to the face, O’Toole said.

“These officers did a wonderful job, I’m proud of them. They are heroes,” he said.

Officers searched a gray Pontiac near the shooting scene, and then it was towed away.

A spokesman for St. Louis Public Schools said several schools are on “soft” lock down and will have no outdoor activities and no visitors. Those schools are Vashon High School, Dunbar, Gateway and Jefferson elementary schools, Innovative Concept Academy alternative school and Gateway and Carr Lane middle schools.