2-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition after Saturday Night Crash

St. Louis, MO. May 15 – A 2-year-old is in critically unstable condition after being thrown from a car early Saturday morning. The Police reports he was unsecured in the back seat when the vehicle crashed about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

He, an 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old male driver were riding a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix at high speed. The Pontiac crashed with a Dodge charger heading west at high speed also. The collision occurred near Cora Avenue.

The Grand Prix spun and hit a metal fence, and the unsecured boy was ejected from the car, police said. He was rushed to a hospital. The woman in the car was also taken to a hospital, and was in serious but stable condition. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the Dodge Charger left the scene.