2-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition after Saturday Night Crash
St. Louis, MO. May 15 – A 2-year-old is in critically unstable condition after being thrown from a car early Saturday morning. The Police reports he was unsecured in the back seat when the vehicle crashed about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.
He, an 18-year-old woman and a 30-year-old male driver were riding a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix at high speed. The Pontiac crashed with a Dodge charger heading west at high speed also. The collision occurred near Cora Avenue.
The Grand Prix spun and hit a metal fence, and the unsecured boy was ejected from the car, police said. He was rushed to a hospital. The woman in the car was also taken to a hospital, and was in serious but stable condition. The driver wasn’t hurt.
The driver of the Dodge Charger left the scene.
Niño de 2 años en condición crítica después de choque el sábado por la noche
St. Louis, MO. 15 de mayo – Un niño de 2 años de edad se encuentra en condición crítica inestable después de haber salido proyectado de un vehículo la madrugada del sábado. La policía reporta que el niño no estaba asegurado al asiento cuando el vehículo chocó alrededor de las 2 a.m. en la cuadra 4600 de Natural Bridge Avenue.
El niño, una mujer de 18 años y el conductor, un hombre de 30 años, iban en un Pontiac Grand Prix 2006 a alta velocidad. El Pontiac chocó con un Dodge Charger que iba hacia el oeste a alta velocidad también. El choque ocurrió cerca de Cora Avenue.
El Grand Prix giró y golpeó una barda de metal y el niño salió disparado del auto. El niño fue llevado al hospital de inmediato. La mujer también fue llevada al hospital y se encuentra en condición grave, pero estable. El conductor no se encuentra herido.
El conductor del Charger huyó de la escena.