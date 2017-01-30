200 Settlers evacuated as fires spread in southern Chile
Santiago, Jan 30 (efe_epa).- More than 200 settlers had to be evacuated over the past few hours from Portezuelo municipality in the southern Chilean province of Ñuble, as uncontrolled fires came closer to engulfing populated areas, local authorities announced Monday.
Flames are closing in on the Quitento, Los Maquis and Porvenir districts, where homes are at risk of burning to the ground as flames whipped along by 50-kph (30-mph) winds have overwhelmed the capacity of local inhabitants and firefighters to contain them.
“The armed forces have issued an evacuation order because the situation is becoming unmanageable. The government’s priority is to save human lives, and that is what we are doing,” Ñuble provincial Gov. Alvaro Miguieles said on Cooperativa radio.
The governor spoke particularly about the work on the ground of a contingent of 85 Venezuelan firefighters who were deployed some 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Santiago to combat some of the wildfires still blazing in seven regions of Chile.
“Today we have to go all over that sector, which has some difficult geographic features…we have to get in there to see if houses are really burning down,” Portezuelo Mayor Rene Schuffeneger said later on T13 Radio.
Meanwhile, nine firefighters arriving in the area from the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca were injured near Portezuelo as their vehicle overturned as they were on their way to fight the fires.
The Onemi emergency management office, citing figures provided by the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf), said this Monday that 124 fires are burning nationwide, of which 58 are being dealt with, another 55 are under control and 11 are considered extinguished. An estimated 367,000 hectares (906,000 acres) have been scorched.
Fighting a number of blazes since the weekend have been 112 Argentine firefighters in the Santiago metropolitan region, 65 French firefighters in the O’Higgins region, 51 Portuguese and 60 Peruvians in Maule, while fighting the flames in Biobio are 35 Colombian and 59 Spanish firefighters, along with the Venezuelans.
Working in Araucania, meanwhile, are 58 firefighters from Mexico.
A State of Disaster is being maintained in Valparaiso, in the provinces of Colchagua and Cardenal Caro in the O’Higgins region, and in the entire territory of the Maule, Biobio and Araucania regions.
Al menos 200 personas evacuadas en las últimas horas, por incendios en el sur de Chile
Santiago, 30 de enero.- Más de 200 pobladores tuvieron que ser evacuados en las últimas horas desde el municipio de Portezuelo, en la provincia de Ñuble, en el sur de Chile, mientras incendios incontrolados se aproximaban a las zonas pobladas.
Las llamas se están acercando a los distritos de Quitento, Los Maquis y Porvenir, donde las casas corren el riesgo de caerse al suelo mientras son azotadas por las llamas dispersadas por vientos de 50 km / h, que han sobrepasado la capacidad de los habitantes locales y los bomberos para contenerlas .
“Las fuerzas armadas han emitido una orden de evacuación porque la situación se está volviendo inmanejable, la prioridad del gobierno es salvar vidas humanas y eso es lo que estamos haciendo”, dijo el gobernador provincial Álvaro Miguieles en la radio Cooperativa.
El gobernador habló en particular sobre el trabajo en el terreno de un contingente de 85 bomberos venezolanos que fueron desplegados a unos 400 kilómetros de Santiago para combatir algunos de los incendios forestales que aún ardían en siete regiones de Chile.
“Hoy tenemos que recorrer todo ese sector, que tiene algunas características geográficas difíciles … tenemos que entrar allí para ver si las casas están realmente ardiendo”, dijo el alcalde de Portezuelo, Rene Schuffeneger, más adelante en la Radio T13.
Mientras tanto, nueve bomberos que llegan a la zona desde la norteña región chilena de Tarapacá resultaron heridos cerca de Portezuelo cuando su vehículo volcó mientras se dirigían a combatir los incendios.
La oficina de gestión de emergencias de Onemi, citando cifras de la Corporación Nacional Forestal (Conaf), dijo este lunes que 124 incendios se han presentado en todo el país, de los cuales 58 están siendo controlados, otros 55 están bajo control y 11 se consideran extinguidos. Se estima que 367,000 hectáreas (906,000 acres) han sido quemadas.
Los bomberos de otros países han combatido las llamas desde este fin de semana: 112 argentinos en la región metropolitana de Santiago, 65 bomberos franceses en la región de O’Higgins, 51 portugueses y 60 peruanos en el Maule, luchando contra las llamas de Biobio hay 35 bomberos colombianos y 59 bomberos españoles , Junto con los venezolanos.
Trabajando en Araucanía, mientras tanto, hay 58 bomberos de México.
Se mantiene un estado de desastre en Valparaíso, en las provincias de Colchagua y Cardenal Caro, en la región O’Higgins, y en todo el territorio de las regiones Maule, Biobio y Araucania.