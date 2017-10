2017 Financial Education Fair for Mexicans in the United States

The Mexican Consulate invites the Mexican community to participate in the Financial Education Fair titled “Protect your savings, open an account in Mexico” that will be held from November 15 to November 17, 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM during the three days. The event is part of the strategies to protect the heritage of the nationals, as well as the activities carried out by the Financial Advisory Clerkship and, seeks to promote support tools on financial services and ways to save for retirement.

The topics to be addressed are: • Opening of bank accounts in Mexico at a distance. • Use of the AforeMóvil application, saving for retirement. • Financial services. • Credit for returning migrants. The information workshops will be offered free of charge at the Consulate’s premises and will be given by representatives of the following institutions: • The National Savings and Financial Services Bank (BANSEFI). • National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services’ Users (CONDUSEF) • National Commission for the Retirement Savings System (CONSAR) • National Financial (NAFIN). In order to attend the fair workshops, it is not necessary to make an appointment.

