2018 Winter Olympics Kicked Off Friday

The 2018 Olympics officially kicked off Friday with a dazzling opening ceremony.

The ceremony began with a round of sparkling fireworks and taekwondo demonstrations from both Koreas. A huge crowd gathered in the freezing Olympics Stadium in the isolated, mountainous corner of South Korea.

As is Olympic tradition, Greece, which hosted the first modern Olympic games in 1896, began the parade of athletes. The other countries followed in alphabetical order according to the Korean alphabet.

The teams were led by a placard bearer dressed in snowflake decorations and the music was various Korean pop songs that range from the 1950s to present day hits.

South Korean athletes who have represented the country in different sports carried the flag around the stadium and then the traditional guard of honor raised the flag. The Rainbow Choir, which consists of 40 children, sang the national anthem.

Luge veteran Erin Hamlin carried the flag for the United States while ‘Gangnam Style’ played.

The Russian Olympic team, known during the Pyeongchang games as the “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” wore grey jackets with white scarves. They’re being forced to compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag as punishment for Russian doping in Sochi in 2014.

In an extraordinary moment that could hardly be fathomed one month ago, North and South Korea entered the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium together. The countries are cooperating for a series of conciliatory measures, including having their athletes parade together for the first time in 11 years at the opening ceremony. The joyous group flew their flag, which was white with the blue Korean peninsula in the middle.

Vice President Mike Pence was seated just feet apart from the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, but the White House says the two did not interact.

Pence was seated between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, and the country’s 90-year-old nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam, were seated a row behind.

South Korean figure skating gold medalist Yuna Kim ignited the Olympic cauldron. A North Korean and South Korean from the countries’ joint hockey team also participated in the ceremony, handing off to Kim.

Kim won a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and a silver at the 2014 Sochi Games before retiring from competition. She remains perhaps the country’s most popular sports personality and has worked as a goodwill ambassador to promote the Pyeongchang Games.

More than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete in the Pyeongchang Games, making it the biggest Winter Olympics to date.