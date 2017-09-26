22 Arrests during Protest at St. Louis Galleria

St. Louis, MO. September 24 – One week after the Jason Stockley verdict, demonstrations are continuing throughout the St. Louis area.
At noon on Saturday, protesters began gathering at the America’s Center on Washington Avenue, where protest leaders said clergy from various faiths and denominations would call on Joyce Meyers to speak out against police shootings of unarmed black people.
Meyers was in St. Louis for the Love Live Women’s Conference at America’s Center.
Around the same time, protesters began gathering outside of the St. Louis Galleria for another demonstration. On Wednesday, protesters marched to the mall after gathering at Shaw Park in Clayton.
Shortly after gathering, protesters marched through the Galleria. The St. Louis County Police Department tweeted that dispersal orders were issued just after 1 p.m., and later added that some demonstrators refused to comply with the orders.
Police said while many people adhered to dispersal warnings and left peacefully, 22 people were arrested during the demonstrations.
After arrests were made at the Galleria, protesters headed to the Justice Center in Clayton, Mo. and started marching in the streets. The protesters proceeded to march outside of a Target store in Brentwood. The protest remained peaceful with no injuries or arrests reported.
After leaving Brentwood, some protesters headed to the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton to stay the night awaiting the release of those arrested at the Galleria earlier in the day.
Police say the 22 people who were arrested during the Galleria protest will likely face charges on Sunday. The charges will ra
22 arrestos durante protesta en la Galleria de St. Louis
St. Louis, MO. 24 de septiembre – Una semana después del veredicto de Jason Stockley, las protestas continúan en toda el área de St. Louis.
Al mediodía del sábado, los manifestantes comenzaron a reunirse en el America’s Center en Washington Avenue, donde los líderes de la protesta dijeron que el clero de diversas religiones y denominaciones pedía a Joyce Meyers que hablara sobre los tiroteos policiales contra personas negras desarmadas.
Meyers estuvo en St. Louis para la Conferencia de Mujeres Vivas en el America’s Center.
Al mismo tiempo, los manifestantes comenzaron a reunirse fuera de la Galleria de St. Louis para otra manifestación. El miércoles, los manifestantes marcharon al centro comercial después de reunirse en Shaw Park en Clayton.
Poco después de la reunión, los manifestantes marcharon por la Galleria. El Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis twitteó que las órdenes de dispersión fueron emitidas justo después de las 1 pm, y más tarde agregó que algunos manifestantes se negaron a cumplir con las órdenes.
La policía dijo que mientras muchas personas se adherían a las advertencias de dispersión y salían pacíficamente, 22 personas fueron arrestadas durante las manifestaciones.
Después de que los arrestos fueron hechos en la Galleria, los manifestantes se dirigieron al Centro de Justicia en Clayton, Mo. y comenzaron a marchar en las calles. Los manifestantes procedieron a marchar fuera de una tienda Target en Brentwood. La protesta se mantuvo pacífica sin que se registraran heridos ni arrestos.
Después de dejar Brentwood, algunos manifestantes se dirigieron a la cárcel del condado de St. Louis en Clayton para permanecer la noche esperando la liberación de los arrestados en la Galleria más temprano en el día.
La policía dijo que las 22 personas que fueron arrestadas durante la protesta de Galleria probablemente enfrentarán cargos el domingo. Los