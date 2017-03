3 arrested after St. Louis rally for LGBTQ rights

ST. LOUIS. FEBRUARY 28. Three people were arrested at a St. Louis rally in support of LGBTQ issues. The incident happend when police officers were trying to clear the streets after hundreds of people marched Saturday.

19-year-old Edward Pingleton of Columbia and 21-year-old Aideen O’Brien of St. Louis are charged with fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest. Twenty-two-year-old Amelia Maxwell of Wood River, Illinois, received city summonses for interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.