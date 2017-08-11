3 Children Killed in Crash on Stan Musial Bridge

St. Louis, MO. August 11 – Two people were injured and three young boys were killed in a rollover accident on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge Thursday night.
The accident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on the eastbound ramp from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to Tucker Boulevard. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 23-year-old driver of a 1999 Ford Explorer lost control and the SUV overturned multiple times.
Four children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Eric Williams, 3, Lamont Davis, 10, and Danzel Cosey, 11, were killed in the crash. An 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the crash report, the children that died were not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.
3 niños mueren en accidente en Stan Musial Bridge
St. Louis, MO. 11 de agosto – Dos personas resultaron heridas y tres niños murieron en un accidente en el Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge el jueves por la noche.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 9:20 p.m. en la rampa dirección este del Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge hacia Tucker Boulevard. De acuerdo con la Policía Estatal de Caminos de Missouri, el conductor de 23 años de edad de un Ford Explorer 1999 perdió el control y el SUV volcó varias veces.
Cuatro niños se encontraban en el vehículo al momento del accidente. Eric Williams, de 3 años, Lamont Davis, de 10, y Danzel Cosey, de 11, murieron en el accidente. Un niño de 11 años de edad fue trasladado al hospital con lesiones graves y el conductor también fue llevado al hospital con lesiones moderadas.
Según el informe del accidente, los niños que murieron no llevaban ningún dispositivo de seguridad al momento del accidente.