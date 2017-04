3 dead, 4 injured after Boiler Explosion in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 3. Three people were killed and four others injured when a boiler exploded in a building near Soulard, the explosion sent a large boiler flying into the air and through the roof of a nearby building.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the Loy-Lange Box Co. at 222 Russell Boulevard, where one person was killed, according to St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. The boiler was launched about 500 feet and crashed into an office area in the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, killing two people there.

One person was pinned underneath the boiler, the department’s Collapse Rescue Task Force was able to free that victim from under the cast iron cylinder about 8-9 feet long and 3.5 to 4 feet in diameter, and it weighted about a ton and a half.

Four injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment. At least two were in critical condition.

Authorities believe the explosion was accidental at this point. Investigation is ongoing.