3 FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN SOUTH ST. LOUIS FIRE

St. Louis, MO. April 24 – After responding to a fire and the roof collapse of a vacant home on California Avenue early Sunday morning three firefighters recovered at the hospital.

The firefighters were on the third floor of the home when the roof suddenly collapsed.

Crews said the entire third level of the home was covered in flames around 1:30 a.m.

The injured firefighters were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and were released from the hospital later Sunday.