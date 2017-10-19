3 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Maryland Office Park

October 18 – The shooting was reported to police at 8:58 a.m. ET, and officers arrived four minutes later, Gahler said. Investigators believe Prince drove away in a 2008 black Acadia, with Delaware license plate PC064273.
“There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county. Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous,” Gahler said.
The two injured were in critical condition at Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center, the center said on Twitter; Gahler told reporters the two were in serious condition.
The sheriff said a motive isn’t known, but that “this does appear to be a target attack limited to that business.”
Gahler said Prince is believed to be “associated with that business,” but he did not elaborate.
“We do not believe there’s an immediate threat to the community — we do believe that this was targeted, with the qualifier that there is an armed and dangerous suspect out there,” Gahler said.
Prince is believed to have shot the five with a handgun, said the sheriff, who added that investigators were speaking with witnesses. Gahler didn’t say what the witnesses saw or whether any of them were in the building when the shooting happened.
Aerial video from CNN affiliate WBAL showed numerous police vehicles at the office complex, located just south of an Interstate 95 interchange.
Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the shooting scene to help the sheriff’s department, the ATF said.
Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lockdown — meaning students are being kept in the buildings, and visitors are not permitted — as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website.
3 muertos y dos heridos por tiroteo en complejo de oficinas en Maryland
18 de octubre: El tiroteo fue reportado a la policía a las 8:58 a.m., horario del este, y los oficiales llegaron cuatro minutos después, dijo Gahler. Los investigadores creen que Prince se fue en un vehículo Acadia negro 2008, con placa de Delaware PC064273.
“Hay un individuo suelto que cometió uno de los actos más atroces que hemos visto en nuestro condado. Ciertamente lo consideramos armado y peligroso”, dijo Gahler.
Los dos heridos se encuentran en estado crítico en el Centro de Shock Traumático de Baltimore, reportó el centro en Twitter. Gahler dijo a los periodistas que los dos estaban en condiciones graves.
El sheriff dijo que no se conoce un motivo, pero que “esto parece ser un ataque dirigido y limitado a ese negocio”.
Gahler dijo que se cree que Prince está “asociado con ese negocio”, pero no elaboró en ello.
“No creemos que haya una amenaza inmediata para la comunidad, creemos que fue un blanco específico, con el calificativo de que existe un sospechoso armado y peligroso”, dijo Gahler.
Se cree que Prince disparó a los cinco con una pistola, dijo el sheriff, quien agregó que los investigadores estaban hablando con los testigos. Gahler no dijo lo que los testigos vieron o si alguno de ellos estaba en el edificio cuando ocurrió el tiroteo.
El video aéreo del afiliado de CNN, WBAL, mostró numerosos vehículos policiales en el complejo de oficinas, ubicado al sur de un intercambio de la Interestatal 95.
Agentes especiales de la Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos están en la escena de tiroteo para ayudar al departamento del alguacil, dijo la ATF.
Cinco escuelas en el área de Edgewood fueron aseguradas, lo que significa que los estudiantes están dentro de los edificios y no se permiten visitantes como medida de precaución, según lo aconsejó la oficina del sheriff, y así lo reportó el sistema escolar del condado en su sitio web.