3 Persons of Interest Sought After Man Killed During Struggle on North City Parking Lot

St. Louis, MO. October 9 – Police have released surveillance video showing three persons of interests after a man was shot and killed during a struggle in a north St. Louis parking lot.

On Oct. 3, 26-year-old Ladareace Pool, of the 4300 block of John, was found in a parking lot semi-conscious after being shot in the 4300 block of Goodfellow just after 10 p.m.

Pool was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Six days after the fatal shooting, police released surveillance video of three persons of interest at a store moments before the shooting occurred.

Anyone recognizes the persons of interest is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.