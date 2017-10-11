Wednesday , October 11 2017
3 Persons of Interest Sought After Man Killed During Struggle on North City Parking Lot

3 Persons of Interest Sought After Man Killed During Struggle on North City Parking Lot

Three persons of interest in the shooting death of Ladareace Pool. Photo Credit: Police

 

St. Louis, MO. October 9 – Police have released surveillance video showing three persons of interests after a man was shot and killed during a struggle in a north St. Louis parking lot.

On Oct. 3, 26-year-old Ladareace Pool, of the 4300 block of John, was found in a parking lot semi-conscious after being shot in the 4300 block of Goodfellow just after 10 p.m.

 

Police in the 4700 block of Goodfellow after a man was shot Tuesday night. Photo Credit: KMOV

 

Pool was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Six days after the fatal shooting, police released surveillance video of three persons of interest at a store moments before the shooting occurred.

Anyone recognizes the persons of interest is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

 

 

                                                              


 Se busca a 3 posibles sospechosos después de que un hombre fuera asesinado en un estacionamiento de North City

 

Three persons of interest in the shooting death of Ladareace Pool. Photo Credit: Police

St. Louis, MO. 9 de octubre – La policía ha liberado un video de vigilancia mostrando a tres sospechosos después de que un hombre fuera baleado y asesinado durante una pelea en un estacionamiento en North St. Louis.

El 3 de octubre, Ladareace Pool de 26 años de edad, de la cuadra 4300 de John, fue encontrado en un estacionamiento semiconsciente después de haber sido disparado en el bloque 4300 de Goodfellow justo después de las 10 p.m.

 

Police in the 4700 block of Goodfellow after a man was shot Tuesday night. Photo Credit: KMOV

 

Pool fue llevado al hospital, donde más tarde fue declarado muerto.

Seis días después del tiroteo fatal, la policía liberó un video de vigilancia de tres sospechosos en una tienda momentos antes del tiroteo.

Cualquier persona que reconozca a los sospechosos debe contactar a CrimeStoppers al 866-371-8477.

 


 

