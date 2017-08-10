3 Ways Parents Can Protect their Children during a Divorce

It is no secret divorces can get downright contentious – often because the stakes are so high financially and emotionally.

But those already high stakes are raised dramatically when children are involved and one or both parents try to use them as pawns in their never-ending battle with each other.

That is a recipe for disaster, says Jacqueline Newman, a divorce lawyer and author of Soon to Be Ex: A Guide to Your Perfect Divorce & Relaunch (www.Jacquelinenewman.com).

“You really should try your best to keep your kids out of your divorce,” she says. “You need to sacrifice your personal feelings of wanting to tell them everything so they can put on their ‘Team Mom’ or ‘Team Dad’ T-shirt and get on your side. Instead, take the high road and keep quiet.”

Newman says if you can keep your child’s true best interests as your focus during your divorce, the odds will increase that your children will turn out fine.

She knows that is not easy, though, and offers parents a few tips for protecting their children during what can be a traumatic time for them: