3 Ways Parents Can Protect their Children during a Divorce

It is no secret divorces can get downright contentious – often because the stakes are so high financially and emotionally.
But those already high stakes are raised dramatically when children are involved and one or both parents try to use them as pawns in their never-ending battle with each other.
That is a recipe for disaster, says Jacqueline Newman, a divorce lawyer and author of Soon to Be Ex: A Guide to Your Perfect Divorce & Relaunch (www.Jacquelinenewman.com).
“You really should try your best to keep your kids out of your divorce,” she says. “You need to sacrifice your personal feelings of wanting to tell them everything so they can put on their ‘Team Mom’ or ‘Team Dad’ T-shirt and get on your side. Instead, take the high road and keep quiet.”
Newman says if you can keep your child’s true best interests as your focus during your divorce, the odds will increase that your children will turn out fine.
She knows that is not easy, though, and offers parents a few tips for protecting their children during what can be a traumatic time for them:
- Assure the children they have your unconditional love.“If your child is secure and confident in the understanding they are loved by you, and know that no matter what they do that your love is unwavering, then they will be able to get through your divorce, as well as every other stage in life,” Newman says. Children who are dealing with divorcing parents need to know that, if they enjoy time with the other parent, both parents will still love them and will not hold it against them.
- Do not make children choose between parents.Newman says sometimes a client will talk about letting a child decide which parent to spend a holiday with. She says that is a terrible idea. For one thing, giving children such power allows them to be manipulative. They can imply, or say, that if their demands are not met they will spend the holidays with the other parent. “It can also cause great anxiety in children,” Newman says. “In essence, you are asking them who they would rather be with.” Parents need to be the parents and decide who the children will spend the holidays with.
- Do not treat your child as your friend.No matter how old your child is, this is not the person you should be confiding in, complaining to or offering insight into your divorce proceedings. “Your child shouldn’t know the name of your lawyer or the judge, and should not be privy to the child support you are receiving or paying,” Newman says.
“The best way you can protect your children during a divorce is to keep them out of your divorce,” Newman says. “Do all in your power to create a united front with your ex and show your children that even though you are no longer spouses, you are still and will always be their loving parents.”
3 maneras en que los padres pueden proteger a sus hijos durante un divorcio
No es ningún secreto que los divorcios se pueden convertirse realmente polémicos – a menudo porque es mucho lo que está en juego, financiera y emocionalmente.
Pero eso que ya está en juego se plantea de manera más dramática cuando los niños están involucrados y uno o ambos padres tratan de usarlos como peones en su interminable batalla entre sí.
Esa es una receta para el desastre, dice Jacqueline Newman, abogada especialista en divorcios y autora de Soon to Be Ex: A Guide to Your Perfect Divorce & Relaunch (www.Jacquelinenewman.com).
“Deberías intentar lo mejor que puedas para mantener a tus hijos fuera del divorcio”, comenta. “Tienes que sacrificar tus sentimientos personales de querer decirles todo para que puedan ponerse la camiseta de ‘Equipo de mamá’ o ‘Equipo de papá’ y ponerse de tu lado. En su lugar, haz lo correcto y mantén la calma. ”
Newman dice que si puedes mantener los intereses verdaderos de tu hijo como tu enfoque durante el divorcio, serán mayores las probabilidades de que salga bien librado.
Ella sabe que no es fácil, y ofrece a los padres algunos consejos para proteger a los hijos durante lo que puede ser un tiempo traumático para ellos:
- Asegura a los niños que tienen tu amor incondicional. “Si tu hijo tiene la seguridad y confianza de que lo amas, y si sabe que sin importar lo que hagas tu amor es inquebrantable, entonces será capaz de salir adelante del divorcio, así como de cada otra etapa de la vida, “Dice Newman. Los niños que están lidiando con padres divorciados necesitan saber que, si disfrutan del tiempo con el otro padre, ambos padres todavía los amarán y no se los reprocharán.
- No hagas que los niños escojan entre los padres. Newman dice que a veces los clientes dicen que dejarán que el niño decida con qué padre desean pasar unas vacaciones. Ella dice que es una idea terrible. Por un lado, dar a los niños tal poder les permite ser manipuladores. Pueden implicar, o decir, que si sus demandas no son satisfechas pasarán las vacaciones con el otro padre. “También puede causar gran ansiedad en los niños. En esencia, usted está preguntándoles con quién preferirían estar”. Los padres necesitan ser los padres y decidir con quién pasará el niño las vacaciones.
- No trates a tu hijo como tu amigo. No importa la edad de tu hijo, ésta no es la persona en la que debes confiar, quejarte u ofrecer información sobre el divorcio. “Tu hijo no debe saber el nombre de tu abogado o el juez, y no debe tener acceso a la manutención que está recibiendo o pagando”, dice Newman.
“La mejor manera de proteger a tus hijos durante un divorcio es mantenerlos alejados del mismo”, dice Newman. “Haz todo lo que esté a tu alcance para crear un frente unido con tu ex y mostrar a sus hijos que a pesar de que ya no son cónyuges, todavía son y serán siempre unos padres amorosos”.