3 Women Report Sexual Assaults by SLU Student-Athletes

St. Louis, MO. September 26 – Three women reported sexual assaults by St. Louis University student athletes early Sunday morning, police said.

The women — two of whom are students at the university — went to a St. Louis hospital about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, less than two hours after the alleged assaults occurred. The women said the incidents happened at an on-campus apartment in the first block of North Grand Boulevard.

University President Fred Pestello issued a statement Tuesday about the alleged assaults.

“First, I want to say how deeply troubled I am by these allegations, which involve behavior that runs counter to our mission and values,” Pestello said in his email. “SLU seeks to foster a safe and supportive atmosphere where students, faculty, clinicians, and staff can flourish in an inclusive environment that is free from harassment and harm. Sexual assault, misconduct and harassment of any kind have no place at our University.”

Pestello gave few details about the events and police couldn’t immediately be reached. It was not clear how many student-athletes were involved, or whether they are men or women.

St. Louis police were called to the hospital and then informed university officials. Shortly thereafter, a campus-wide notice went out, in accordance with federal law.

The university is working with outside counsel to conduct a formal Title IX investigation.

Anyone with information about the allegations should contact the St. Louis Police Sex Crimes Unit, 314-444-5385.