30 Agencies Involved in Search for Missing Illinois Mom

Macoupin County, Ill. – A massive search for a missing mom in Macoupin County was conducted Tuesday, almost two weeks after she disappeared.
Police said around 30 different law enforcement agencies and fire personnel helped search a 5-mile radius close to where she was last seen.
The search started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and investigators said they were not only looking for Denita Hedden, but any items or clues that could lead them to her disappearance.
Investigators said they are considering her disappearance to be very suspicious because Hedden is a mother of four and incidents like this are rare for the Royal Lakes, Illinois, community.
Hedden’s brother Raymond Dyer said it’s been very difficult not being able to speak with his sister, but he’s thankful for the support their family has received from everyone searching to help find her.
“Not knowing anything has been driving me crazy, but all these guys are doing a great job they’re checking everything. That makes me feel really good,” Dyer said.
Another search is scheduled for Wednesday. They’re still asking anyone with information to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-585-3510 or the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-584-3135 Ext. 1.
30 agencias involucradas en la búsqueda de una madre de Illinois
Macoupin County, Ill. – Se llevó a cabo la búsqueda masiva de una madre desaparecida en Macoupin Couinty el martes pasado, casi dos semanas después de su desaparición.
La policía dijo que alrededor de 30 agencias policiales y personal de bomberos ayudaron a buscar en un radio de 5 millas cerca de donde fue vista por última vez.
La búsqueda comenzó a las 8 a.m. del martes y los investigadores dijeron que no solo buscaban a Denita Hedden, sino también cualquier elemento o pista que pudiera llevarlos a su desaparición.
Los investigadores dijeron que consideran que su desaparición es muy sospechosa porque Hedden es madre de cuatro hijos y los incidentes como este son poco frecuentes en la comunidad de Royal Lakes, Illinois.
El hermano de Hedden, Raymond Dyer, dijo que ha sido muy difícil no poder hablar con su hermana, pero que está agradecido por el apoyo que su familia ha recibido de todos los que la están buscando.
“No saber nada me está volviendo loco, pero todos estos muchachos están haciendo un gran trabajo, están revisando todo. Eso me hace sentir realmente bien”, dijo Dyer.
Otra búsqueda está programada para el miércoles. Todavía están pidiendo a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con el Escuadrón de Delitos Mayores de Greater St. Louis al 618-585-3510 o al Departamento del Alguacil de Macoupin County al 217-584-3135 Ext. 1.