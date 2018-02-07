30 Agencies Involved in Search for Missing Illinois Mom

Macoupin County, Ill. – A massive search for a missing mom in Macoupin County was conducted Tuesday, almost two weeks after she disappeared.

Police said around 30 different law enforcement agencies and fire personnel helped search a 5-mile radius close to where she was last seen.

The search started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and investigators said they were not only looking for Denita Hedden, but any items or clues that could lead them to her disappearance.

Investigators said they are considering her disappearance to be very suspicious because Hedden is a mother of four and incidents like this are rare for the Royal Lakes, Illinois, community.

Hedden’s brother Raymond Dyer said it’s been very difficult not being able to speak with his sister, but he’s thankful for the support their family has received from everyone searching to help find her.

“Not knowing anything has been driving me crazy, but all these guys are doing a great job they’re checking everything. That makes me feel really good,” Dyer said.

Another search is scheduled for Wednesday. They’re still asking anyone with information to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-585-3510 or the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at 217-584-3135 Ext. 1.