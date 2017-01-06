31 dogs rescued from ‘filthy’ conditions at Missouri home
ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Humane Society of Missouri has rescued 31 dogs from what officials call “filthy” conditions at a home in west-central Missouri’s Benton County.
Thirty of the dogs are small mixed-breed, and one is a Labrador retriever. They were removed Thursday and taken to the Humane Society headquarters in St. Louis for treatment.
The Humane Society says nine dead dogs were found in the home, and it appeared the living dogs may have fed on the dead ones.
Several of the dogs are undernourished and some are missing eyes. The Humane Society says many have eye and ear infections and suffer from parasites.
The owner agreed to surrender the dogs to the Humane Society. It wasn’t clear if he will face criminal charges.
31 perros rescatados de malas condiciones en un hogar de Missouri
ST. LOUIS – La Sociedad Humanitaria de Missouri ha rescatado a 31 perros de lo que los funcionarios llaman condiciones “sucias” en una casa en el condado de Benton, en el centro-oeste de Missouri.
Treinta de los perros son pequeños de raza mixta, y uno es un labrador retriever. Fueron retirados el jueves y llevados a la sede de Humane Society en St. Louis para recibir tratamiento.
La Sociedad Humanitaria dice que nueve perros muertos fueron encontrados en el hogar, y parecía que los perros vivos podrían haberse alimentado de los muertos. Varios de los perros están desnutridos y algunos están desaparecidos.
La Humane Society dice que muchos tienen infecciones de ojo y oído y sufren de parásitos. El dueño acordó entregar los perros a la organización. No está claro si se enfrentará a cargos criminales.