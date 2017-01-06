31 dogs rescued from ‘filthy’ conditions at Missouri home

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Humane Society of Missouri has rescued 31 dogs from what officials call “filthy” conditions at a home in west-central Missouri’s Benton County.

Thirty of the dogs are small mixed-breed, and one is a Labrador retriever. They were removed Thursday and taken to the Humane Society headquarters in St. Louis for treatment.

The Humane Society says nine dead dogs were found in the home, and it appeared the living dogs may have fed on the dead ones.

Several of the dogs are undernourished and some are missing eyes. The Humane Society says many have eye and ear infections and suffer from parasites.

The owner agreed to surrender the dogs to the Humane Society. It wasn’t clear if he will face criminal charges.