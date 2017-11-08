The holidays are supposed to be relaxing, joyous and fun, but for millions of Americans they bring stress, anxiety and even depression.
Numerous studies have shown upwards of 70 percent of Americans feeling stressed as Christmas bears down on them. A survey by Think Finance revealed that 45 percent of 1,000 respondents would prefer to skip Christmas altogether.
Why has the national mood swung from Santa Claus is Coming to Town to The Grinch Who Stole Christmas? A lack of time, shortage of money, an excessive amount of expectations and a burdensome commitment to gift-buying are some of the top reasons people list for their stress levels reaching higher than the top of the Christmas tree.
To make the season more enjoyable, and to reduce stress, Dr. Raj Gupta says people should make their overall wellness a higher priority on their long holiday to-do list.
“Physical exercise makes the mental strain of the season much more manageable and can substantially decrease the stress one feels from all the demands,” says Gupta (www.drrajgupta.com), author of Wellness Center Solution: How Physicians Can Transform Their Practices, Their Income and Their Lives, and founder of Soul Focus Wellness Center. “Exercise and some refreshing thinking and relaxing techniques help if done on a consistent basis.”
Gupta lists 4 ways to beat holiday stress:
- Walk somewhere besides the mall. A brisk half-hour walk a day relaxes the brain and improves sleep. A study by California State University found a 10-minute walk increases energy, alters mood and can bring a positive outlook for up to two hours. “There’s a rhythm to it that relaxes the brain,” Gupta says. “It’s a proven stress-reducer. Movement makes the worries keep their distance.”
- Be a “chairman” if you’re bored. Most of working America is sedentary, and now much of shopping America is as well given the growth of online purchasing. A chair dip exercise is a handy way to tone and energize between your computer screen times. You use two chairs facing each other, about three feet apart. Sit on the edge of one chair and grip the edge with your hands. Place your heels on the edge of the other chair. Slide forward so your rear end clears the edge, then lower yourself until your elbows are between 45-90 degrees. Slowly push yourself back up. “It works your triceps, shoulders and your core,” Gupta says.
- Drink heavily … water, that is! Many people over-imbibe during the holidays and it has a detrimental affect on their wellness. Water brings weight loss and keeps your body in balance for all kinds of stressors. “A whopping 75 percent of all Americans are dehydrated,” Gupta says. “Staying properly hydrated is a panacea for what ails you—from daytime fatigue to headaches to back and joint pain to losing weight. Why wait ’til after the holidays to lose weight?”
- Give gratitude. In the rush to get everything done, we forget to appreciate what we have. Gupta says pausing to reflect brings a perspective that calms you down. “Take a few moments to really relish your health and all your blessings,” Gupta says. “The holidays are a perfect time to remember all that.”
“People who are over-burdened often make time for everybody and everything but themselves, and that takes a toll,” Gupta says. “People troubled every holiday season by all the pressures must ask themselves, ‘Do I want to enjoy this?’ If so, they need to step away for a few minutes each day, get in a sweat, and get in tune with themselves.”
4 maneras de vencer el estrés de las fiestas navideñas
Se supone que las fiestas navideñas son relajantes, alegres y divertidas, pero para millones de estadounidenses éstas les traen estrés, ansiedad e incluso depresión.
Numerosos estudios han demostrado que más del 70 por ciento de los estadounidenses se sienten estresados debido a que la Navidad los perjudica. Una encuesta realizada por Think Finance reveló que el 45 por ciento de los 1,000 encuestados preferiría omitir la Navidad por completo.
¿Por qué ha cambiado el humor nacional de Santa Claus a El Grinch? La falta de tiempo, la escasez de dinero, una cantidad excesiva de expectativas y un compromiso oneroso para comprar regalos son algunas de las principales razones por las que los niveles de estrés de las personas llegan a niveles superiores al del árbol de Navidad.
Para hacer que la temporada sea más placentera y reducir el estrés, el Dr. Raj Gupta dice que las personas deberían hacer de su bienestar una prioridad más alta en su larga lista de tareas para las fiestas.
“El ejercicio físico hace que la tensión mental de la temporada sea mucho más manejable y puede disminuir sustancialmente el estrés que uno siente por todas las demandas”, dice Gupta (www.drrajgupta.com), autor de Wellness Center Solution: How Physicians Can Transform Their Practices, Their Income and Their Lives, y fundador de Soul Focus Wellness Center. “El ejercicio y algunas técnicas refrescantes de pensamiento y relajación ayudan si se hace de forma consistente”.
Gupta enumera 4 formas para vencer el estrés de las fiestas navideñas:
- Camina a algún lado además del centro comercial. Una caminata vigorosa de media hora al día relaja el cerebro y mejora el sueño. Un estudio de la Universidad Estatal de California descubrió que una caminata de 10 minutos aumenta la energía, altera el estado de ánimo y puede brindar una perspectiva positiva de hasta dos horas. “Hay un ritmo que relaja el cerebro”, dice Gupta. “Es un reductor de estrés comprobado”. El movimiento hace que las preocupaciones se mantengan a distancia”.
- Sé una persona de “silla” si estás aburrido. La mayoría de los estadounidenses que trabajan son sedentarios, y ahora gran parte de las compras también se hacen en línea. Un ejercicio de inmersión de silla es una forma práctica de tonificar y energizar entre los tiempos de descanso de la pantalla de la computadora. Usas dos sillas enfrentadas, a unos tres pies de distancia. Siéntate en el borde de una silla y agarra el borde con tus manos. Coloca los talones en el borde de la otra silla. Deslízate hacia delante para que tu parte trasera despeje el borde, luego bájate hasta que los codos estén entre 45 y 90 grados. Lentamente empújate hacia arriba. “Esto ejercita tu tríceps, hombros y tu núcleo”, dice Gupta.
- Bebe mucho… ¡solo agua! Mucha gente se embriaga durante las fiestas y tiene un efecto perjudicial en su bienestar. El agua trae pérdida de peso y mantiene tu cuerpo en equilibrio para todo tipo de factores estresantes. “Un enorme 75 por ciento de todos los estadounidenses están deshidratados”, dice Gupta. “Mantenerse hidratado adecuadamente es una panacea para lo que le aflige, desde la fatiga diurna hasta los dolores de cabeza y el dolor en las articulaciones hasta la pérdida de peso. ¿Por qué esperar hasta después de las vacaciones para perder peso? “
- Da gratitud. En la prisa por hacer todo, nos olvidamos de apreciar lo que tenemos. Gupta dice que detenerse a reflexionar trae una perspectiva que te calma. “Tómate unos momentos para saborear realmente tu salud y todas tus bendiciones”, dice Gupta. “Las fiestas son un momento perfecto para recordar todo eso”.
“Las personas que están sobrecargadas a menudo hacen tiempo para todos y para todo menos para ellos mismos, y eso tiene un costo”, dice Gupta. “Las personas que se preocupan cada temporada por todas las presiones deben preguntarse, ‘¿Quiero disfrutar esto?’ Si es así, necesitan alejarse unos minutos cada día, ponerse a sudar y ponerse a tono consigo mismos. ”