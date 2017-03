45 arrests during St. Louis Mardi Gras Celebration

ST. LOUIS, February 27. Thousand of people gathered in Soulard for Mardi Gras festivities, despite the cold weather.

According to St. Louis Police Department, arrests were down compared to previous years. Police officers arrested 45 people, most of them for minors in possession of alcohol and for having false identification.

Soulard celebrated the 38th annual Mardi Gras,is the second largest in the United States and brings in about $23 million to the St. Louis economy.