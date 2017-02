45 cats rescued from the home of murdered KKK leader

HOUSE SPRINGS. FEBRUARY 16. Days after the murder of KKK Leader Frank Ancona, organizations make efforts to rescue 45 cats from his house.

His wife and step son were accused of the crime. Melisa Ancona was operating an unlicensed animal rescue inside the couple’s house.

Some of the cats are now at the Open Door Sanctuary. Lolita Craigton from the Midwest Community Cat Alliance told Kmov some of the animals “were very ill and needed medical attention”.

The cats will be available for adoption in a couple weeks.