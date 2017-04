4th victim dies from boiler explosion

LOUIS, MO. April 6 – A fourth person has died after a boiler explosion near Soulard on Monday.

53-year-old Clifford Lee of St. Louis died at the hospital on Wednesday morning, said the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday, around 7:45 a.m., a large industrial boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Company in the 220 block of Russell Boulevard. The equipment, described as a being about the size of a van, shot through the roof of the building and reached a height of between 450 and 500 feet.

A substantial piece of the boiler traveled around 500 feet laterally, eventually crashing through the roof of the administrative offices of the Faultless Healthcare Linen building, located a block away.