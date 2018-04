5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 in the Richter scale hit Southern California on Thursday, including the Los Angeles area. CBS Los Angeles reports that the quake originated near the Channel Islands, off the California coast. It happened around 12:30 pm Pacific time and about 38 miles southwest of Ventura city. The quake hit about 10.5 miles underground.

On Twitter, the Ventura County announced that it had no damage reports, through its official account. “Did you feel that? USGS reports a 5.3 shaker 57 KM’s southwest of Santa Cruz island, residents are reporting feeling here in Ventura County, but no damage reports as of yet. VCFD is in a heightened response posture to assist our citizens. Do you have an escape plan?,” read the tweet.

In the Channel Islands, some bricks were reported as falling. The spokeswoman for the Channel Islands National Park, Yvonne Menard, told the Associated Press that bricks had fallen at a ranch that dates back to the 1860s. Twitter users shared videos on the social platform of lamps swinging in their homes.

When asked if aftershocks were expected, USGS expert Dr. Susan Hough, said that they were expecting these patterns but they would most likely peak in the magnitude 4 range.

“Earthquakes are not at all predictable. We can say what’s happened in the past, we cannot say what’s going to happen,” Hough said. “There’s always a 1 in 20 chance that an event like this will trigger something bigger.”