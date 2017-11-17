5 Steps to Speed up Your Job Prospects Before Thanksgiving

The Period Leading up to Thanksgiving is an Optimal Time to Find Your Next Employment Opportunity
If you’re a job seeker, it is well documented that the period leading up to Thanksgiving is an optimal time to find your next employment opportunity. Utilize these 5 steps to ensure you’re “up to speed” during this key period:
- Redouble your efforts in sending out resumes, conducting networking, etc. Summer is over – employers have only just returned from summer vacations and are highly energized in making year-end quotas, etc. They might just be looking to fill some previously budgeted vacancies that must be filled prior to year’s end.
- Make sure you’ve done your (research) homework. Be clear on exactly what position you’re seeking (and ensure that your resume reflects it to best advantage). Use a resume-critiquing service like Allison & Taylor to ensure that your resume will get you that all-important first interview. Do some investigative homework on your prospective employers to ensure that your future interviews highlight the immediate, positive contributions you can make to their company.
- Hone your interviewing skills. Conduct “role play” sessions with friends and family where you have them pose questions to you in an interview-style format. This will better enable you to develop a comfort level with the interview venue, and help you anticipate the kind of questions you’ll receive during the “real thing”.
- Review Your Skill Set. What “value add” can you offer that will tip the employment scales in your favor? If there are any gaps in your skill set, consider using software tools, online training sites, etc. to round out your knowledge base.
- Make sure your references are solid. You certainly don’t want to make it through the interview process with flying colors, only to lose the job because your former supervisor/HR representative gave you a lackluster (or negative) reference. Take charge of your career search by checking your own references with a company like Allison & Taylor. If any employer negativity is documented, you will be able to do something about it with tools such as a Cease & Desist letter.
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it – take the steps above now to help ensure you celebrate the holiday with a new job.
5 pasos para acelerar tus prospectos laborales antes de Acción de Gracias
El período anterior al Día de Acción de Gracias es un momento óptimo para encontrar tu próxima oportunidad de empleo
Si estás solicitando un empleo, entonces sabes que el período previo al Día de Acción de Gracias es un momento óptimo para encontrar tu próxima oportunidad laboral. Utiliza estos 5 pasos para asegurarte de estar “al día” durante este período clave:
- Redobla tus esfuerzos enviando currículum vitae, estableciendo contactos, etc. El verano se acaba: los empleadores acaban de regresar de las vacaciones de verano y tienen mucha energía para hacer las cuotas de fin de año, etc. Tal vez solo busquen llenar algunos presupuestos previamente vacantes que deben cubrirse antes del final del año.
- Asegúrate de haber hecho tu tarea (de investigación). Sé claro sobre exactamente qué posición estás buscando (y asegúrate de que tu currículum lo refleje de la mejor manera posible). Usa un servicio de crítica de currículum vítae como Allison & Taylor para asegurarte de que tu currículum te proporcione la primera entrevista importante. Haz algunas tareas de investigación con tus posibles empleadores para asegurarte de que tus entrevistas futuras resalten las contribuciones inmediatas y positivas que puedes hacer a su empresa.
- Mejora tus habilidades de entrevista. Realiza sesiones de “juegos de rol” con amigos y familiares donde hagas que te planteen preguntas en un formato estilo entrevista. Esto te permitirá desarrollar un nivel de comodidad con el lugar de la entrevista y ayudarte a anticipar el tipo de preguntas que recibirás durante el “evento real”.
- Revisa tu conjunto de habilidades. ¿Qué “valor añadido” puedes ofrecer que inclinará las escalas de empleo a tu favor? Si existen brechas en tu conjunto de habilidades, considera usar herramientas de software, sitios de capacitación en línea, etc. para completar tu base de conocimientos.
- Asegúrate de que tus referencias sean sólidas. Ciertamente no deseas pasar por el proceso de la entrevista con gran éxito, solo para perder el puesto porque tu anterior supervisor / representante de recursos humanos dio una referencia mediocre (o negativa) sobre ti. Toma las riendas de tu búsqueda de carrera revisando tus propias referencias con una compañía como Allison & Taylor. Si se documenta cualquier negatividad del empleador, se podrá hacer algo al respecto con herramientas tales como una carta de cese y desistimiento.
El Día de Acción de Gracias estará aquí antes de que te des cuenta – sigue los pasos que se detallan ahora para asegurarte de que celebres las fiestas con un nuevo trabajo.