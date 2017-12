5-year-old calls 911 and gets Grinch arrested

TyLon Pittman, a 5-year-old boy in Byram, Mississippi learned last Saturday that the Grinch was planning to steal Christmas, so he called 911.

“Our dispatcher posted a status on Facebook that she had received a call from a little boy… and he told her he thought the Grinch was going to be coming to steal his Christmas,” Byram police officer Lauren Develle said. “I asked her to send me his address.”

Pittman’s family was unaware that he had called 911, so when Officer Develle arrived at their residence on Monday, they didn’t know what to think.

The little kid’s brother, TeDera Dwayne Graves, is in the Air Force and home for the holidays. He posted the following status on Facebook: “I can NOT make this up!!! My 5-year-old brother called the police and said that the Grinch is stealing people’s Christmas and he don’t want him to steal his, so they really came to our house!”

The Grinch was then apprehended by officer Develle and honorary junior officer TyLon.