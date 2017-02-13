6-Year-Old Fatally Shot in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis homicide and child abuse detectives are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl, with police calling her death suspicious.
Officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. Monday to a home and found the girl dead from a gunshot wound. Her name and other details about the shooting have not been released.
No arrests have been made but media reports said relatives were being questioned.
The shooting was part of a violent weekend in St. Louis that saw at least 11 people killed or wounded by gunfire.`
Niña de 6 años de edad, murió en tiroteo en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Los detectives de homicidios y abuso infantil de St. Louis están investigando la muerte de una niña de 6 años, la cual la policía ha catalogado como muerte sospechosa.
Los agentes fueron llamados justo después de las 1:30 de la mañana del lunes a una casa y encontraron a la niña muerta por una herida de bala. Su nombre y otros detalles sobre el tiroteo no han sido puestos publicados.
No se han hecho arrestos, pero los medios de comunicación dijeron que los familiares estaban siendo interrogados.
El tiroteo fue parte de un violento fin de semana en St. Louis donde al menos 11 personas resultaron muertas o heridas por disparos.