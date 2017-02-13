6-Year-Old Fatally Shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis homicide and child abuse detectives are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl, with police calling her death suspicious.

Officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. Monday to a home and found the girl dead from a gunshot wound. Her name and other details about the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been made but media reports said relatives were being questioned.

The shooting was part of a violent weekend in St. Louis that saw at least 11 people killed or wounded by gunfire.`