60-year-old man struck by vehicle in downtown
ST. LOUIS, MARCH 17. A 60-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The incident occurred at 14th and Market around 7:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is currently in unstable condition.
The driver that struck the man remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Hombre de 60 años fue atropellado por un vehículo en el centro de la ciudad
ST. LOUIS, 17 de marzo. Un hombre de 60 años de edad fue atropellado por un vehículo en el centro de St. Louis el viernes por la mañana. El incidente ocurrió en la Calle 14 y Market alrededor de las 7:30 de la mañana.
La víctima fue llevada al hospital, donde actualmente se encuentra en condición inestable.
El conductor que golpeó al hombre permaneció en la escena y la investigación está en curso.