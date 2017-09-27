7 Techniques for Keeping Your ‘Thought Life’ Healthy and Your Stress Level Low

Life gives people plenty of reasons to be stressed.
Relationship problems, child-rearing issues, job woes and a lack of money are just some of life’s complications that can weigh people down – and cause health problems.
“It’s difficult to stay healthy and energized when stress is a daily reality,” says Dr. Greg Wells (www.drgregwells.com), author of The Ripple Effect: Eat, Sleep, Move and Think Better.
“Chronic stress can damage your body, threaten your mental health, put a strain on relationships, and take the joy out of life.”
But there’s no reason to surrender to stress, Wells says. He suggests seven techniques that can help you have a healthier “thought life” and recover from chronic stress:
- Move your body.Rhythmic, repeated motion is particularly soothing to the mind and body. A long walk, cycling, swimming, or running will all work, but any kind of movement relieves tension, improves circulation, and clears your mind.
• Get into nature.Head to the garden, the park, or the woods to lower your blood pressure, strengthen your immune system, reduce tension and depression, and boost your mood. “It’s stunning how good it is for your health to be in nature,” Wells says. “And I recommend you leave the cell phone and earbuds at home.”
• Practice yoga or Tai Chi. Therapy, yoga and Tai Chi are good ways to decrease stress and anxiety, increase energy, and boost the immune system. They also give you more stamina—needed in stressful times—and improve the quality of your sleep.
• Have perspective. Don’t be so quick to conclude that you “can’t handle” a stressful situation. “This is truly a mind-over-matter opportunity,” Wells says. “Believing that you are strong and resourceful actually makes you stronger and more resourceful.” Don’t give in to negative self-talk about not having what it takes to manage life, he says.
• Change the nature of your response. Research indicates that taking an active, problem-solving approach to life’s challenges relieves stress and can transform it into something positive. If you withdraw, deny the problem, or spend all your time venting, you’ll feel helpless. Instead, Well says, be determined to make a change, put effort into it, and plan for better results.
• Practice slow, deep breathing. Start applying the power of deep breathing each day. It will make a huge difference. Wells recommends you start small by taking three deep breaths each time you sit down at your desk—in the morning, after breaks, after lunch, and so on. It will help you become more patient, calm, and relaxed.
• Block time for single-tasking. Each day, schedule time in your calendar for focusing exclusively on one task. This task should be something that is important to you. “People love to talk about multi-tasking, but while doing several things at once might make it seem as if you are working hard, it’s an illusion,” Wells says. Your body and mind are not designed to work that way and it causes extra stress.
“Ultimately, it’s important to remember that your thoughts have a strong influence over stress levels,” Wells says. “What you choose to think about, or not think about, dictates how your body and mind react to everyday life.”
7 técnicas para mantener una “vida de pensamiento” saludable y un nivel de estrés bajo
La vida da a la gente un montón de razones para estar estresado.
Problemas de relación, problemas de crianza de los hijos, problemas de trabajo y falta de dinero son sólo algunas de las complicaciones de la vida que pueden pesar a la gente – y causar problemas de salud.
“Es difícil mantenerse sano y energizado cuando el estrés es una realidad cotidiana”, dice el Dr. Greg Wells (www.drgregwells.com), autor de The Ripple Effect: Comer, dormir, moverse y pensar mejor.
“El estrés crónico puede dañar su cuerpo, amenazar su salud mental, poner una tensión en las relaciones, y quitar la alegría de la vida.”
Pero no hay razón para rendirse al estrés, dice Wells. Sugiere siete técnicas que pueden ayudarle a tener una vida de pensamiento más sana y recuperarse del estrés crónico:
- Mover el cuerpo. El movimiento repetitivo rítmico es particularmente calmante para la mente y el cuerpo. Un largo paseo, ciclismo, natación o correr todo funcionará, pero cualquier tipo de movimiento alivia la tensión, mejora la circulación y despeja su mente.
- Sumergirse en la naturaleza. Vaya al jardín, al parque o al bosque para bajar la presión arterial, fortalecer su sistema inmunológico, reducir la tensión y la depresión, y mejorar su estado de ánimo. “Es impresionante lo bueno que es para su salud estar en la naturaleza”, dice Wells. “Y le recomiendo que deje el teléfono celular y los auriculares en casa.”Practique el yoga o el Tai Chi. Terapia, yoga y Tai Chi son buenas maneras de disminuir el estrés y la ansiedad, aumentar la energía y aumentar el sistema inmunológico. También le dan más resistencia necesaria en tiempos estresantes y mejoran la calidad de su sueño.
- Tener perspectiva. No sea tan rápido para concluir que usted “no puede manejar” una situación estresante. “Esta es realmente una oportunidad de pensar sobre la materia”, dice Wells. “Creer que eres fuerte e ingenioso, en realidad lo hace más fuerte y con más recursos.” No se rinda a la negativa de hablar sobre no tener lo que se necesita para manejar la vida, dice.
- Cambiar la naturaleza de su respuesta. La investigación indica que adoptar un enfoque activo y de resolución de problemas para los desafíos de la vida alivia el estrés y puede transformarlo en algo positivo. Si usted se retira, niega el problema, o gasta todo su tiempo de ventilación, se sentirá indefenso. En su lugar, dice Well, estar determinado a hacer un cambio, poner esfuerzo en él, y el plan para obtener mejores resultados.
- Practicar respiración lenta y profunda. Comience a aplicar el poder de la respiración profunda cada día. Será una gran diferencia. Wells recomienda que comience pequeño tomando tres respiraciones profundas cada vez que se siente en su escritorio, por la mañana, después de los descansos, después del almuerzo, etc. Le ayudará a ser más paciente, tranquilo y relajado.
- Bloquear el tiempo para una sola tarea. Cada día, programe el tiempo en su calendario para centrarse exclusivamente en una tarea. Esta tarea debe ser algo que sea importante para usted. “A la gente le encanta hablar sobre la multitarea, pero al hacer varias cosas a la vez podría hacer que parezca que estás trabajando duro, es una ilusión”, dice Wells. Su cuerpo y mente no están diseñados para trabajar de esa manera y provoca estrés adicional.
“En última instancia, es importante recordar que sus pensamientos tienen una fuerte influencia sobre los niveles de estrés”, dice Wells. “Lo que usted elige pensar, o no pensar, dicta cómo su cuerpo y mente reaccionan a la vida cotidiana.”